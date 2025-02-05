FINQY Transforms Credit Card Selection with "Test My Card" Launch

KERTUS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5: FINQY®, a leader in innovative fintech solutions, announces the launch of its latest offering, Test My Card - a cutting-edge platform created to help consumers make informed decisions about credit cards, offering intelligent recommendations that match their spending patterns, income, and creditworthiness.

A Smarter Way to Choose and Upgrade Credit Cards

Test My Card, unlike the traditional comparison tools, puts the user in the driver's seat. It uses advanced Machine Learning (ML) and data analytics to provide tailored credit card recommendations. The platform diligently evaluates a user's financial profile, including spending habits, income, and credit score, to arrive at suggestions of the most suitable credit card options, giving the user full control over their financial decisions.

If one is seeking to upgrade their existing credit cards, Test My Card simplifies the process by assessing current card features and presenting alternatives with better benefits. The platform helps users maximize rewards and perks while optimizing costs, making credit card selection and upgrades easy and hassle-free.

Key Features of Test My Card

Personalized Recommendations: Credit card suggestions tailored to a customer's credit history and lifestyle goals are offered for evaluation.

Rewards & Features Comparison: Test My Card compares multiple cards based on their joining/annual fee, rewards points, shopping discounts, and perks like travel benefits, airport lounge access and concierge services. These perks are tailored to your spending habits and financial goals, ensuring you get the most out of your credit card.

Financial Empowerment: Test My Card not only helps you manage your spending more effectively and unlock better financial opportunities, it also provides guidance on how to use your credit card to improve your credit score. This feature is particularly beneficial for those looking to build or repair their credit history.

Seamless Application: Applying for new cards or card upgrades is a breeze with Test My Card. An intelligent algorithm works behind the scenes to help you shortlist the card you pre-qualify for, and takes you directly to the bank's website to complete your card application. The platform guides you through the process, making it quick and easy to get the card that's right for you.

"At FINQY®, we believe in simplifying personal finance for one and all. Test My Card embodies this philosophy by empowering users to make informed financial decisions. It's not just a toolit's a partner in building financial stability and achieving long-term goals," said Manish Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of FINQY®.

Transforming the BFSI Sector with Technology

Since its inception in 2019, FINQY® has led the way in integrating advanced technologies like ML and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to deliver user-friendly financial solutions. Test My Card is the latest addition to an impressive suite of FINQY® innovations, including MyLoanBhai, Test My Policy, and Test My Loan. These tools simplify complex financial decisions, providing relief to users navigating the intricacies of personal finance.

With plans to launch Q™, a personal finance manager tool, FINQY® continues to lead the charge in making financial literacy and accessibility a reality for middle-class India.

About FINQY®

Established in 2019 by Manish Aggarwal, FINQY® is dedicated to revolutionizing the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) industry by delivering technology-driven, customer-first financial solutions. FINQY® represents over 100 banks & NBFCs, financial institutions, and insurance companies. It operates out of 30 offices across 24 cities and 2 countries with a team of over 300 people. FINQY® empowers its partners to offer a diverse range of financial products to their customers, including Credit Cards, Life & General Insurance, Secured & Unsecured Loans e.g., Personal Loan, Home Loan, Auto Loan, etc. For more information, visit https://www.finqy.ai/. Check out Test My Card - www.testmycard.com

