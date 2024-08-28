First 7 months of FY25 see significant surge in VC funding to India's Startups: GlobalData

New Delhi [India], August 28 : India's startup ecosystem experienced a surge in venture capital (VC) funding during the first seven months of 2024, raising a total of USD 6.3 billion through 672 deals. This marks a 42.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in funding value, despite a modest 1.2 per cent rise in deal volume, according to a report by GlobalData.

The uptick in funding underscores investor confidence in India's startup landscape, even as global market conditions remain cautious.

An analysis of GlobalData's Deals Database reveals that during the same period in 2023, India saw 664 VC deals with a disclosed funding value of USD 4.4 billion.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, commented on the findings and said, "The massive jump in funding value, despite a modest 1.2 per cent growth in deal volume, can be attributed to some of the big-ticket deals announced during the review period. This also proves that even though VC investors remain cautious there is no dearth of money for promising startups."

Some of the most notable VC funding deals in India during January-July 2024 include USD 665 million raised by Zepto, USD 300 million by Meesho, USD 216 million by PharmEasy, USD 150 million by Radiance, USD 148 million by Kogta Financial, and USD 120 million by Rapido.

India continues to stand out as a key player in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region for VC funding, trailing only China. It is also among the top five global markets in terms of both VC deal volume and value.

During the January-July 2024 period, India accounted for 7 per cent of the total VC deals announced worldwide, while its share of the disclosed funding value was 4.3 per cent.

Bose concluded, "Despite global economic uncertainties, India remains a pivotal market for VC activity, driven by a robust pipeline of promising startups that continue to attract significant capital. This trend reinforces India's position as a critical player in the global venture ecosystem, demonstrating resilience and growth even amid cautious investment sentiment."

