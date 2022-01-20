First Funding's 'Pitch First 1.0' startup event all set to launch in February

North India based investment company, First Funding, is all set to organize the startup event 'Pitch First 1.0' this February.

The event is not only going to empower new startups but also the women entrepreneurs on the rise. The Shark Tank-like startup event will take place in Delhi on the 18th and 19th February 2022.

"Every entrepreneur needs investment at the right time which is why we are keen on presenting Pitch First 1.0. A startup event where you can meet over 100 investors and discuss your idea with them over drink" shares, the Director of First Funding and also one of the event organizers, Mr. Harmanpreet Singh. "The top three event startup selections will also get a chance to pitch in front of the main investors panel. And a chance to win prize money of 20 lakh INR" shares Shashank Pathak, the Filtration and Management expert of First Funding, and also one of the event organizers of 'Pitch First 1.0".

The main objective of the 'Pitch First 1.0' is not only to help get more investors to join but also to help startups get the essential funds to grow their business. It will give all the startups, especially the early startups, a platform wherein they can pitch their innovative ideas with the right investors. The event will have investors from various backgrounds and all walks of life. The event will allow all the startups to raise to 10 million in pitch in front of 100+ investors. The startups will also be given a 2-day free workshop with mentorship.

The process of participation in the 'Pitch First 1.0' event is very simple. All the startups have to do is register on their website to get started. Once they have filled out the registration form, then the event organizers will do the initial screening. They will then invite the filtered startups to join the event and discuss their business ideas with the right investors. If investors like their startup and business ideas, then investors can fund the startups on the spot. The top 3 successful startups, as per the points given by the investor's panel, will win prize money of 20lakh rupees.

What makes the 'Pitch First 1.0' startup event even more unique is its bent towards woman empowerment. The startup will give all the women entrepreneurs a special entry, a direct one, to pitch their ideas without any costs involved. With an aim to empower women so they can raise essential funds from the investors.

