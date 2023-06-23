Five held at Delhi airport for smuggling over 5-kg gold into India

New Delhi [India], June 23 : Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport seized over five-kilogram gold, collectively valued at about Rs 2.56 crore, from five passengers who smuggled the precious metal into the country.

The passengers, who were Indian citizens, smuggled those gold via Bangkok, officials said.

"All five passengers have been arrested. They were intercepted on the same sector that was Bangkok to Delhi flights," said a senior customs official.

A case with charges of smuggling against them has been filed. Two of the four passengers arrived at Delhi Airport's Terminal -3 on June 21 and another two on June 22. The other individual arrived on June 20.

