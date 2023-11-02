Flipkart Diwali Sale 2023 Begins Today: Get huge discounts on mobiles and home appliances

Flipkart Big Diwali sale has been announced and the company has revealed that the sale will be held on November 2. Flipkart has revealed the deals on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy F14, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Motorola Edge 40, and other phones. The new Diwali sale will continue until November 11.The iPhone 14 will effectively be available for Rs 49,999 during Flipkart Big Diwali sale, which will be lower than the current Rs 61,999 price. Flipkart says the price will drop to Rs 54,999 without any terms, and there will be an additional Rs 4,000 bank discount offer and a Rs 1,000 extra off if you claim an exchange offer too. These offers will bring down the price to Rs 49,999.

Even if you don't claim the exchange offer, you are still getting the iPhone at a lower price. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Plus will effectively cost Rs 59,999.The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will also receive a big discount, according to Flipkart's Big Diwali sale page. The device will effectively cost Rs 9,990 during the sale period. The C51 will be up for sale at a more affordable price of Rs 7,999. The price of the Motorola Edge 40 and Nothing Phone (2) will effectively drop to Rs 25,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. The Vivo T2 Pro will be on sale for Rs 21,999, which is inclusive of a bank offer. The Poco X5 Pro will also be sold at a lower price and sale offers will effectively bring down the price to Rs 18,499.Beyond high tech gadgets the sale extends discounts to home appliances, including refrigerators from Samsung, ovens from Philips, Panasonic air conditioners, and water purifiers by Eureka Forbes. While the exact pricing details are yet to be unveiled, customers can anticipate enticing offers.Flipkart has also joined hands with SBI Bank to offer an additional discount of 10% on credit card and EMI transactions.