Flo Monitor Arm by Colebrook Bosson Saunders Redefines Human-Centric Workspaces at ORGATEC TOKYO

Tokyo [Japan], May 22: At the upcoming ORGATEC TOKYO 2025 expo (June 3-5), Colebrook Bosson Saunders (CBS), the leader in workplace ergonomics, is showcasing the newly relaunched Flo monitor arm, recently recognised with a Red Dot Design Award in April. Following the previous generation's success in Asia, CBS will offer expo visitors the chance to experience Flo's advanced ergonomics and industry-leading design, now optimised for modern screens. The brand will be stationed at Booth S1-F09 and is the only Silver Sponsor for the event.

As several East Asian countries grapple with aging populations, effects on workforces are emerging and worker wellbeing is becoming a greater focus. Japan particularly has seen a growing share of elderly re-enter or stay later in the workforce, according to recent reporting by The Asahi Shimbun.

"As workplaces and technology evolve, human-centric design remains at the core of everything we do," commented Cecil Huang, Senior Marketing Manager - APMEA of CBS. "At ORGATEC, we are demonstrating how the reimagined Flo delivers future-ready, ergonomic workstations for any workforce."

ORGATEC TOKYO 2025

To illustrate the brand's theme Human-centric design is at the core of everything we do CBS will hold on-site demos of all the latest products with the newly relaunched Flo taking centre stage. At a demo workstation with the latest screens, booth visitors can experiment with ergonomics by adjusting the Flo and seating to their optimal position. Also, a side-by-side comparison of both Flo generations will demonstrate its evolution.

The reimagined Flo

Emblematic of the brand's values, the upgraded Flo maintains its core design while now supporting both flat and curved screens of up to 34 inches, 1000R, and from 2 to 7kg. In addition, it offers:

* Minimalist design: The same clean, aesthetically pleasing contours but now with a new texture and contemporary colour block finish

* Customisable ergonomics: With a unique diamond D-ring mechanism and patent-pending Flo Dual Rate Spring Technology

* Industry-leading sustainability and circularity: 100% recyclable and made from 49% recycled materials

Colebrook Bosson Saunders

Established in 1990 and part of the MillerKnoll collective since 2022, Colebrook Bosson Saunders focuses on seamlessly connecting people with technology, driven by its core values: to innovate, connect, and create.

For more information, please visit: https://www.colebrookbossonsaunders.com/

