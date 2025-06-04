Florian Foundation by Archana Jain x Mumbai Halchal by Dilshad Khan presents Ranga Chakra by Soumalika Ghosh

New Delhi [India], June 4: Florian Foundation, a non-profit NGO led by Archana Jain, serves underprivileged communities through education, health, and women’s empowerment initiatives. Mumbai Halchal, under Dilshad Khan FCI editorship, delivers timely news and analysis. IBB Chronicles: This collaboration brings together fashion, journalism, and social service, highlighting the impact of community-driven initiatives. The event showcases the fusion of art, culture, and social responsibility, promoting positive change and empowerment.

Thanking Our Partners

Suhail Khandwani, supporting us for Skill Development and shining the ramp with his humbleness and Positivity.

An ancient tale of Samudra Manthan is not just a story but a symbolic journey of the soul. The churning of the cosmic ocean, initiated by the Devas (gods) and Asuras (demons) in their quest for the elixir of immortality, mirrored the eternal human pursuit of fulfilment and transcendence. It was a representation of our innate desire to seek deeper meaning beyond the superficialities of life.

In today’s context, Samudra Manthan represents the eternal struggle between opposing forces—light and darkness, progress and destruction, ego and humility—within individuals and society. The ocean symbolizes the vast human consciousness, while the mountain and serpent used for churning reflect the tools and challenges we must navigate to bring inner and societal transformation.

Much like the treasures and poisons that emerged from the churning, modern life offers immense potential—technological advancement, creativity, and growth—but also unleashes issues like environmental crises, mental health challenges, and ethical dilemmas. The role of Lord Shiva consuming the poison (halahala) is symbolic of leaders and visionaries today, who must take on burdens to protect and guide humanity.

Ultimately, Samudra Manthan teaches that through collaboration, resilience, and inner balance, we can extract the nectar of wisdom, peace, and innovation from the chaos of our times.

Designer Somaulika Ghosh Presented her Fab collections with 24 models and Showstopper Rupika Grover and Showopener Simran Ahuja and Shahbaaz Khan at the Ahmedabad Fashion Week.

