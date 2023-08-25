FlowerAura's Exquisite Collection of Bhaiya-Bhabhi Rakhis is Creating all the Buzz this Raksha Bandhan

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 25: FlowerAura, a prominent name in the flower and gifting industry, is gearing up to elevate Raksha Bandhan celebrations with their exquisite collection of Bhaiya-Bhabhi Rakhis. The captivating range of Rakhis for Bhaiya & Bhabhi promises to make this year's festivities an unforgettable experience for siblings and sisters-in-law.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival that sets the entire country abuzz with excitement, with people eagerly searching for trendy and beautiful Rakhis to celebrate the occasion. Specifically, the demand for beautiful Bhaiya-Bhabhi Rakhis has gained momentum in the recent past. FlowerAura recognized this evolving trend, and is now standing at the forefront of this transformation by bridging this market gap with awe-inspiring Rakhis for Bhaiya & Bhabhi.

In a heartfelt message, FlowerAura's CEO, Shrey Sehgal, says, "FlowerAura takes immense pride in presenting a meticulously curated collection of Bhaiya-Bhabhi Rakhis that speaks volumes about India's rich culture and heritage. We truly believe that distance should not diminish the affection shared with loved ones, and that's why we have made it exceptionally convenient for customers to surprise their Bhaiya and Bhabhi with exquisite Rakhis, even if they reside miles apart. Our promise is backed by our strong network of logistics empowering us to provide same-day delivery of Rakhi in 6000+ pin codes across the country."

Each Rakhi in this range is a masterpiece of artistry, adorned with intricate details, vibrant colours, and traditional motifs. The collection includes a diverse array of designs catering to various tastes and aesthetics. From Lumba Rakhi with beaded designs to exquisite zardozi work showcasing grandeur, every option exudes the spirit of the region it represents. Embellishments, delicate pearl decorations, majestic Kundan work, divine idol symbolisms, and more—their Rakhis are brimming with variety and exciting elements.

All in all, in keeping with the spirit of inclusivity, FlowerAura's BhaiyaBhabhi Rakhi options showcase an extraordinary fusion of traditional designs and contemporary styles. And truly encapsulate the essence of this beautiful bond, allowing one to express their love in the most heartfelt manner.

About FlowerAura

FlowerAura: When words are not enough.

FlowerAura acknowledges the profound impact of gifting on relationships. Gifts go beyond physical exchange, fostering heartfelt connections and emotional bonds. In 2010, Himanshu Chawla and Shrey Sehgal spearheaded the company's establishment, with the first retail outlet in Gurgaon. With an extensive network of fulfilment centres, channel stores, and dark stores, we deliver gifts to over 600 cities in India and various international locations. FlowerAura is more than a brand; it promises to make your celebrations extraordinary, exceeding your expectations at every step. Our website, retail stores, and presence on popular e-commerce platforms ensure easy access to our vast collection of gifts.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2193537/FlowerAura_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor