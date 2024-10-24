FM Nirmala Sitharaman engages with bank-fund staff India club members at Washington DC event

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, engaged with members and families of the Bank-Fund Staff India Club during an interaction held on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and IMF.

The event took place in Washington DC, drawing approximately 400 attendees, including Indian and Indian-origin staff working in the World Bank group.

The interaction was a collaborative effort, jointly organized by the India Club, South Asia Vice President, and the Executive Directors for the World Bank and IMF.

The Bank-Fund Staff India Club is one of the oldest clubs within the World Bank, consisting of Indian professionals and staff of Indian origin who contribute to the institution's mission globally.

A highlight of the event was a cultural performance by children of World Bank staff, who showcased their talents in the Indian classical dance form "Kaliya Mardan," adding a traditional touch to the gathering.

Sitharaman's engagement with the Bank-Fund Staff India Club emphasized the strong presence of the Indian community within global financial institutions and underscored India's contributions to multilateral organizations.

The event served as a platform to strengthen ties with Indian professionals working abroad and recognize their cultural and professional influence on the global stage.

