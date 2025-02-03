FM Sitharaman, two Union ministers to chair sessions in Advantage Assam Summit: CM Sarma

New Delhi, Feb 3 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Hardeep Singh Puri are set to chair several sessions in the upcoming investment summit in 'Guwahati—Advantage Assam' in last week of February.

The Chief Minister on Monday met FM Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House and congratulated her for presenting one of the finest Budgets in India's history that kept the middle class and small businesses at the core of the Government's agenda.

CM Sarma also thanked Sitharaman for announcing a new urea facility in Assam that will give a huge push to an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The Chief Minister further discussed with the Union Finance Minister about the mega Advantage Assam Summit 2.0.

The Union Minister gave her consent to grace the valedictory session at the request of the Chief Minister.

"I congratulated Union Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji for presenting one of the finest Budgets in India's history -- a Budget which has kept the middle class and small businesses at the heart of the Government's agenda. I thanked her for announcing a new Urea facility in Assam, a big step towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat," CM Sarma said in a post on X.

"We also spoke about the upcoming #AdvantageAssam2 summit in which the Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has kindly consented to Chair the valedictory session," he added.

The CM also met the Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia at his official residence here.

The Chief Minister invited Union Minister Scindia to chair a session on the 'Role of I-Ways in Viksit Assam' during the upcoming Advantage Assam - Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2.0 on February 25 to 26 in Guwahati.

Union Minister Scindia accepted the invitation to chair the session in the mega event.

Later, taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Glad to have met Union Minister @JM_Scindia ji in Delhi today. I am happy to share that he will chair a session on the role of 'I-Ways in Viksit Assam' during #AdvantageAssam2."

"This session will bring together key stakeholders and the best minds in the communication and tech industry to help us formulate an Assam-specific strategy on building Information Highways in the state," he added.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma has also met Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri at the Parliament House and invited him to chair another session in the upcoming investment summit—Advantage Assam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor