Food Safety Authority India bans use of A1, A2 milk claims on milk product packaging

New Delhi [India], August 23 : The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) prohibited the use of A1 and A2 milk claims on milk product packaging.

The authority stated that using A2 claims on milk fat products is misleading and violates its regulations. FSSAI explained that the difference between A1 and A2 milk is related to the structure of a protein called beta-casein.

"The matter has been examined by FSSAI and it is opined that A1 and A2 differentiation of milk is essentially linked to differences in structure of the protein (beta-casein). Hence, use of any A2 claims on milk fat products is misleading and not in conformance with the provisions laid down under the FSS Act, 2006 and Regulations made thereunder," said FSSAI.

The FSSAI also noted that it has found several Food Business Operators (FBOs) marketing milk products like ghee, butter, and curd with A1 and A2 labels.

"Milk & Milk products such as Ghee, Butter, Curd etc in the name of A1 & A2 under FSSAI License Number and/or Registration Certificate Number," FSSAI added.

According to the Food Product Standards and Food Additives Regulations, 2011, milk products are not classified based on A1 and A2 types. Therefore, labelling milk products as A1 and A2 is against the rules.

"Standards of milk as specified in Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011 do not mention/recognize any differentiation of milk on the basis of A1 and A2 types," FSSAI said.

The FSSAI has allowed businesses to use up existing pre-printed labels within six months from the date of this directive. The authority also added that no further extensions will be given.

"Although the FBOs are permitted to exhaust the available pre-printed labels within 6 months from the date of issuance of this direction. No further extension and timeline will be granted to any FBO" FSSAI noted.

