Forest Hill Resort: Where Luxury Meets Nature in Perfect Harmony

New Delhi (India), June 20: Nestled in the breathtaking Shivalik Hills, just a short drive away from Chandigarh, Forest Hill Golf & Country Club Resort stands as a premier luxury destination in Northern India. Spread across sprawling a hundred acres of lush greenery; this resort offers captivating views and serene landscapes that are sure to mesmerize visitors. From a challenging golf course to a wide range of adventure activities, fine dining experiences, and luxury accommodations, Forest Hill Resort promises an unforgettable escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Nature’s Paradise:

Forest Hill Resort is an oasis of tranquillity enveloped by the beauty of nature. The resort’s picturesque location amidst the Shivalik Hills provides a serene and captivating backdrop for guests to indulge in. Whether you are taking a leisurely stroll through the verdant landscapes or simply admiring the breathtaking sunrises and sunsets, you will find yourself immersed in the tranquillity and splendour of nature’s bounty. The resort’s commitment to preserving and showcasing the natural surroundings ensures that every guest experiences the perfect harmony between luxury and the environment.

Golfing Haven:

Renowned as one of the finest golf clubs in the Tricity, Forest Hill offers golf enthusiasts a premium experience. The resort boasts a modern 12-hole, par-44 course designed to challenge seasoned players and push their skills to new heights. With its immaculate greens, scenic fairways, and stunning views, the golf course at Forest Hill Resort promises a memorable and rewarding golfing experience. Whether you are a passionate golfer or a beginner looking to learn the sport, the resort’s golf facilities cater to players of all levels, ensuring a complete and enjoyable golfing experience.

Adventurous Pursuits:

Forest Hill Resort is not just a golfing destination; it also offers a wide range of exhilarating adventure activities for those seeking an adrenaline rush. From boating and fishing on the resort’s serene lake to hiking and biking through the surrounding hills, guests can immerse themselves in outdoor fun and quality time with their loved ones. For the more adventurous souls, Forest Hill Resort provides adventure safaris and other thrilling experiences. Whether you are a nature lover or an adventure seeker, the resort’s activities are designed to create unforgettable memories and provide a refreshing break from the ordinary.

Exquisite Dining and Events:

Indulge your taste buds and enjoy the perfect fine dining experience at Forest Hill Resort’s clubhouse. Set amidst awe-inspiring vistas and lush foliage, the clubhouse restaurant offers a splendid ambiance where you can savor delectable cuisine. It is the ideal venue for social rounds with friends or intimate private dining experiences. Additionally, Forest Hill Resort is renowned for hosting weddings, receptions, and corporate events of all sizes. The exceptional ambiance and dedicated event planning team ensure that every occasion becomes a memorable and grand celebration.

Luxury Accommodations:

Forest Hill Resort offers two stunning nature-style cottages that set a new benchmark for luxury accommodation. These cozy havens provide the perfect retreat for guests, allowing them to immerse themselves in the peace and beauty of Tricity’s most picturesque location. Each cottage is thoughtfully designed and equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a comfortable and indulgent stay. Whether you are enjoying a romantic getaway or a family vacation, the resort’s accommodations offer a tranquil escape where you can rejuvenate and relax amidst nature’s embrace.

Forest Hill Resort, located just a short drive away from Chandigarh, is a paradise that seamlessly blends luxury and nature. With its captivating views, challenging golf course, thrilling adventure activities, exquisite dining experiences, and luxury accommodations, the resort offers a truly unforgettable escape. Whether you are seeking relaxation, adventure, or memorable moments for special occasions, Forest Hill Resort caters to all your desires. Immerse yourself in the tranquility and opulence of this haven, create lasting memories, and experience the epitome of luxury amidst nature’s bounty.

https://foresthillresort.com

