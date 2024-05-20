Former Shark Tank Judge Ashneer Grover Threatens Legal Action Over Comedian's Roast

Ashneer Grover, who gained mainstream popularity after featuring on the first season of Shark Tank India as one of the judges has sparked yet another controversy. Grover, who volunteered to be a part of a roast show conducted by comedian Aashish Solanki, after taping the episode, asked the comedian to truncate his appearance on the show. According to Solanki, who posted a clarification video, he claimed that he had been asked by the 'Missing Guest' to cut his part from the episode of 'Pretty Good Roast', as he could not take those jokes, and Grover was offended by his roast.

Solanki claimed that the video would now only feature the comedians roasting each other, thereby excluding Grover's parts. The video, however, is not available on Solanki's official channel anymore. Many online have admonished this practice, and have called out Grover for his dictatorial behaviour and accused him of not understanding the medium of roasts and being too sensitive. While others lauded the comedian for his job and appreciated the humour of the show within the given context.

On the professional front, Fintech platform BharatPe removed Ashneer Grover from all positions in the company in March 2022. Since then, BharatPe has been fighting a court case against Ashneer Grover and his family members over alleged embezzlement of funds. Aashish touched upon this during his roast, and it seems his joke did not sit well with Ashneer who has threatened now threatened to sue him.