FotonVR Makes Headway Towards Going Global!

FotonVR lab setup

New Delhi (India), November 24: Sensing the current tide of Virtual Reality seeping into our day-to-day learning, FotonVR, a renowned, national award-winner ed-tech metaverse startup, has signed an MoU with country-leading companies of school product supplies in 4 countries: Russia, Korea, Poland, and Qatar. The sole objective behind this groundbreaking alliance is to promote association, provide schools with a much-coveted opportunity to be acquainted with the world of education like never before, and make it easier to advance knowledge through VR-based education content, reciprocity, and mutually beneficial endeavors.

The product of FotonVR is a cutting-edge response to the problems that students nowadays frequently run into when studying science. Because science is subject of experiment and practicles, students must pay greater attention to it and engage actively. A platform that offers content for your VR headset is called FotonVR.

It might be argued that VR-based learning is a more effective substitute for tuition for pupils. Increased topic retention, complicated concepts that are easily understood, experiential learning, etc. are all advantages. We build a special VR lab just for schools to foster a real-world learning environment that fosters cooperative learning in a front-line manner. There are always some concepts that educators find hard to elaborate on. It simplifies the difficulty in understanding what is taught and enhances their overall grades.

FotonVR provides a solution for the school which is a VR Classroom/lab and another solution is an individual student kit. For schools, it provides a turnkey solution that includes hardware, classroom setup, software, content, and training to teachers. FotonVR covers K10 Science for multiple boards in multiple languages. FotonVR makes students comfortable in learning tough science content straightforwardly. For an individual student, a parent can place an order for a VR Device with the content on FotonVR website.

FotonVR’s goal is to make the product global and give the benefits of metaverse learning to all students of the world. As part of this vision, FotonVR has signed MoU with Top leading education supplier companies- country partners.

In an unprecedented move, FotonVR signed MoU with companies of high standards, staggering presence, and a swingeing global repute in making school product supplies in Russia, Korea, Poland and Qatar for developing virtual based content in the classrooms. The MoU is a platform to extend the products of FotonVR and forge partnerships, support and exchange best practices in the area of education to different corners of the world.

Co- Founder and CEO of FotonVR, Vijay Thakkar said, in a developed country this technology has been used for fun, from a couple of years, but we wanted it to be used as an educational gaming tool. To eliminate mugging up and help children to understand the fundamental concepts better, we started fotonVR. After reaching a successful milestone in India, we want to spread this learning method globally. Our 1st target is to cover 40 countries, and these 4 countries MoU is part of it.

Moreover, Co-Founder and CTO of FotonVR, Mehul Patel has promised to bring new features and said, “Being an innovative team, this month we are planning to expand our facilities and enhance our FotonVR app features, which we will declare after it’s applied”.

Virtual Reality is learning by doing, so it is an active way of learning. Albert Einstein truly said “Imagination is more important than knowledge”, and VR technology develops children’s imagination to make this sentence true.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor