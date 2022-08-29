Four exciting products from Xoxoday to help organizations experience the joy of gifting this Diwali

Xoxoday announced the launch of its through four differentiated and curated gifting products for businesses. Xoxoday's products encompass physical gifts, digital gifts, experiences, and a combination. Through these offerings, Xoxoday aims to bring uniqueness and novelty to corporate gifting.

The four curated products for businesses to choose from are:

- Youforia, Experiential Gifting: Delivering celebrations with a handcrafted experience, blending the joy of personalized physical gifts and the convenience of a digital store.- Ecommerce Gift store: Organizations can build and curate their own gift store and catalog.- Festival Gift codes: A universal gift code that works on a galaxy of gift cards, experiences, merchandise, travel, prepaid cards & more.- Festival points: Delivering compounded happiness by gifting points.

Xoxoday's products are all powered by a massive catalog with 22,000+ options across 20+ categories and are redeemable in 100+ countries.

As a leader in this space, Xoxoday deeply understands the challenges that corporates face in festive gifting. Businesses must strike a delicate balance between ensuring that the recipient is delighted and handling the entire gifting process. These include delivering on time to a workforce spread across geographies, offering a budget-friendly yet broad catalog of gifts customized to the recipient's choices, and personalization.

On one side, Xoxoday enables organizations to delight their recipients by gifting choices and memories. Organizations are empowered to choose and customize their own catalog, offer physical gifts, digital gifts, experiences, and tailor-make a combination of these three.

While on the other side, Xoxoday also solves all the challenges faced through the gifting process to make the experience hassle-free for organizations. All of Xoxoday's gifting products come with assured and seamless delivery, have no minimum order constraint, allow for personalization and customizations, are discreet on pricing, and have easy access to reports & metrics.

Speaking about what Xoxoday has to offer this festive season, Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder, Xoxoday, says, "Last festive season, we delivered 2 million+ Diwali across the globe for our 2500+ customers and their employees, clients, and partners. This year we are back with highly differentiated offerings to help organizations spread cheer and delight. After all, the intention behind gifting is to delight. We help businesses fulfill this intention by enabling thoughtful, personalized, and a joyful gifting experience: for the recipient and the giver."

is a rapidly growing fintech SaaS firm that propels business growth while focusing on human motivation. Backed by Giift and Apis Partners Growth Fund II, Xoxoday offers a suite of three products - Plum, and . Xoxoday works with more than 2000 clients across 10+ countries and over 2.5 million users. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Xoxoday is a 290+ strong team with four global offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Singapore and New Delhi.

Media Contact :Manoj Agarwal

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor