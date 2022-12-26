Four underrated cryptocurrencies to buy as the year comes to an end

People who have been in crypto for a while know that opportunities in the bear market are presented as a discount on cryptocurrencies with a high potential to be huge. It's a popular belief that the millionaires of the next bull run are determined by the decisions they make in the bear market.

There are quite a number of crypto assets with the potential to recover their lost value, such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Buying them before they do is one of the safest trades to do in this present market condition.

However, crypto assets are not always guaranteed to regain lost value, but you could examine a few fundamentals to find which ones you'd like to bet on. Here are four such cryptocurrencies you should buy as the year comes to an end.

XRPXRP is a top cryptocurrency created by an American firm, Ripple, to help financial institutions like banks transition from a central database to a more open infrastructure like the blockchain. However, this is different from what most people know XRP for. Most people know XRP has been involved in an SEC case for over two years. However, despite the crisis, the cryptocurrency has stayed at the top of the market, even above cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE), Polygon (MATIC), etc. There are already positive pointers that the case will be solved soon, with XRP emerging victorious. XRP prices have always reacted positively to news about the case, and there's a good chance for a massive price pump once the case is dissolved.

Solana (SOL)Solana (SOL) is a top blockchain network dubbed the "ethereum killer" after it launched. It had one of the most impressive runs in 2021, with the token running from around $4 to a peak of USD 259. The token price has fallen by over 90 per cent from its all-time high, and while some of the price dumps are a result of early venture capitalists pulling out, it has suffered much more at the hands of the FTX crash. Solana is closely affiliated with FTX, as the exchange was a top investor in the network. The news of the FTX crisis sent the price of SOL crashing down, but the community seems to be holding strong. With Solana being a very promising network for the future of the landscape, owning the cryptocurrency will be a good play going into another bull run.

Cardano (ADA)Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain network launched by an Ethereum co-founder in 2017. It fashions itself as a next-generation competitor to Ethereum but hasn't existed up to that standard. The network only began to gain traction after it launched its long-overdue smart contract update. The update brought the network to the limelight and quickly soared up the cryptocurrency market. The network has had several updates and the developments in view hint at a promising future for Cardano. Input Output Global, the firm behind the blockchain network, is looking to launch several other projects, like a stablecoin and a privacy token, to help the network grow in value.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)Big Eyes Coin (BIG) makes this list the cryptocurrency with the most potential for profit because it is still on presale. Users who buy the token on presale are buying it underpriced, allowing them to enter an almost zero-risk position and a wider profit margin than the rest of the market after launch.

Big Eyes is predicted to be the next big meme coin in the market, considering the traction it has gathered over the last few months. Big Eyes has built a solid community that buys into its meme narratives and are ready to push for more. Big Eyes has raised over $11 million on presale; enter the presale here now for an opportunity to be early. You can use the code BIGG0092 to earn bonus tokens in the presale.

