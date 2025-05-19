Foxconn to collaborate with NVIDIA and Taiwan for AI Factory

New Delhi [India], May 19 : Foxconn Hon Hai Technology Group joined hands with NVIDIA and the Taiwan government to develop an AI factory supercomputer that will deliver state-of-the-art NVIDIA Blackwell infrastructure, which will help researchers, startups and industries.

As part of the partnership, Foxconn will be providing AI infrastructure through its subsidiary Big Innovation Company as an NVIDIA Cloud Partner. The infrastructure will feature "10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, the AI factory will significantly expand AI computing availability and fuel innovation for Taiwan researchers and enterprises," according to the press release from NVIDIA.

Taiwan National Science and Technology Council to Invest in Supercomputer to Accelerate AI Development and Adoption across Industries.

NVIDIA Cloud Partners, members of the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN), offer hosted computing and services on high-performance infrastructure that's purpose-built to handle diverse workloads and demanding applications, such as AI agents, generative AI, industrial digitalisation, high-performance computing, and data analytics.

The Big Innovation Cloud AI factory will feature NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra systems, including the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 rack-scale solution with NVIDIA NVLink, NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking.

Foxconn will make use of the AI supercomputer of Big Innovation Company to accelerate automation and efficiency across its three core pillars that is, smart cities, electric vehicles and manufacturing.

These supercomputers will be used by the Taiwan National Science and Technology Council, which will provide AI cloud computing resources to the Taiwan technology ecosystem, accelerating AI development and adoption in various sectors.

While "TSMC researchers plan to leverage the system to advance its research and development with orders-of-magnitude faster performance, compared with previous-generation systems."

"We are delighted to partner with Foxconn and Taiwan to help build Taiwan's AI infrastructure, and to support TSMC and other leading companies to advance innovation in the age of AI and robotics," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

Minister Wu Cheng-Wen of the National Science and Technology Council says "Our plan is to create an AI-focused industrial ecosystem in southern Taiwan."

"We are focused on investing in innovative research, developing a strong AI industry and encouraging the everyday use of AI tools. Our ultimate goal is to create a smart AI island filled with smart cities, and we look forward to collaborating with NVIDIA and Hon Hai to make this vision a reality." added the minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor