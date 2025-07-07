Foxconn's June sales hit record high, driven by AI and cloud boom

Taipei [Taiwan], July 7 : Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., known globally as Foxconn, sales for the month of June rose 10 per cent from a year earlier, boosted by cloud and networking gadgets showed strong growth amid an artificial intelligence boom.

The company posted a consolidated sale of NTD 540.24 billion (USD 18.67 billion) in June, its highest ever for the month and up 10.09 per cent on a year-on-year basis but down 12.26 per cent from a month earlier, reports Focus Taiwan.

In the second quarter, Hon Hai's consolidated sales hit a new high of about NTD 1.80 trillion for the April-June period, up 15.82 per cent from a year earlier and up 9.45 per cent from the first quarter.

According to the iPhone assembler, its cloud and networking division benefited from solid global demand for AI applications and cloud services to generate higher sales year-over-year in June.

Additionally, the company said, its smart consumer electronics operations received a boost from international brands' efforts to launch new entertainment devices also resulted in a significant year-on-year sales increase in June.

However, the company's electronic component operations' June sales were little impacted from June 2024 levels, and the computing division suffered a sales decline in the month, according to the company.

In the first six months of 2025, Hon Hai posted consolidated sales of NTD 3.44 trillion, up 19.68 per cent from a year earlier, according to Hon Hai figures.

Looking ahead, Hon Hai said sales growth momentum is expected to accelerate in the third quarter, a traditional peak season in the information and communication technology industry.

It is expected that its revenue would not only grow from a quarter earlier but also from a year earlier.

Furthermore, Hon Hai will hold an investor conference on Aug. 14 to detail its second quarter results and provide guidance for the third quarter and 2025 as a whole.

