Foxtron Model B EV receives certification, set for commercial launch in Q4

Taipei [Taiwan] June 26 : A joint venture between Hon Hai Precision Industry also known globally as Foxconn and Yulon Motor Co., called Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, announced that the company's model B passenger electric vehicle has received government certification for sale and is scheduled to hit markets in the fourth quarter of this year, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

Foxtron spokesman Wang Li-wei, while speaking at an investor conference said, EV demand continues to grow, with the EV market in China, Europe and the United States as well as Taiwan expanding.

He believes that EVs will account for over 30 per cent of global vehicle sales by 2030.

Wang also said that, several EV models will be launched in the second half of the year, he further added that, Model B will debut in the fourth quarter and has already obtained the necessary government certification for sale.

Additionally, Foxtron is working with Japan's Mitsubishi Motors to develop a right-hand-drive version, which will target New Zealand and Australian markets in the second half of 2026, according to Wang.

As a part of the company's EV strategy, the company will continue with deliveries of existing models, ramp up production for new models and maintain its strong R&D investments.

In a short span of time, the company has developed the Model B, C, D and E platforms, which collectively cover nearly all EV size segments, said Foxtron.

The Taiwanese version of the Model C has already been launched, and a long-range version was also rolled out at the end of 2024.

Furthermore, in terms of commercial EVs, Wang said that in addition to the Model T large electric bus, the company has also launched the Model U mid-sized electric bus. Having secured a spot in Taiwan's national e-bus program, Foxtron expects significant growth in orders this year, he added.

