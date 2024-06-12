Fr. Quinn Enright Memorial Cricket Tournament: Cricket for a Cause at XLRI Jamshedpur

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 12: XLRI Jamshedpur proudly wraps up the Fr. Quinn Enright Memorial Cricket Tournament 2024 - Cricket for a Cause, marking a triumphant conclusion to a memorable event. Named after XLRI's esteemed Founding Director, Fr. Quinn Enright, S.J., this tournament was not just a sporting occasion but a heartfelt tribute to his legacy. As part of XLRI's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations, the event underscored the institution's commitment to academic excellence and the holistic development of its students.

Established in 1949 by Jesuit fathers, XLRI has been known for its excellent education in labour and social welfare. The Fr. Quinn Enright Memorial Cricket Tournament 2024 - Cricket for a Cause was a unique tennis ball cricket event held from June 1 to 9. The event aimed to raise money for charity while promoting inclusivity by inviting teams from less privileged areas to participate. XLRI plans to use the funds raised to help those in need.

There were 6 participating teams namely: XL Tigers (XLRI Faculty & Staff), Loyola Alumni Association, XL Hunters (XLRI FPM & EFPM Students), GMP Avengers (XLRI PGDM-GM Students), DTDC Warriors and KFMS (XLRI Support Staff). XL Tigers and Loyola Alumni Association made it to the finals. The XL Tigers won the toss and decided to bat first, in which they scored 128 for 10 wickets in 15 overs. Prashant from XL Tigers scored an important 64 runs. Team Loyola Alumni, who set out to chase this target, won the match on the last ball. The event concluded with the presentation of four coveted trophies: Player of the Tournament, Best Bowler, Best Batsman, and Winner.

Principal Fr. Vinod Fernandes of Loyola School Jamshedpur extended congratulations to the winners and presented them with the trophies. The Fr. Quinn Enright Memorial Cricket Tournament saw the Loyal Alumni Association clinch the winner's trophy, while Team XL TIGERS from XLRI Jamshedpur secured the runners-up position. Lalit Sejwal, an FPM Scholar from XLRI Jamshedpur, earned the title of Player of the Tournament. Sanchit Raj from the Loyola Alumni Association received the Best Batsman trophy, and Anil Saroj from XLRI Jamshedpur was honoured with the Best Bowler trophy.

The format featured two pools (Pool A and Pool B), with each team playing two league matches. The top team from each pool played with the other teams' second topper in the semi-finals and then the winners of the semi-finals advanced to the final. Teams announced a 15-member squad at registration, with changes permitted only for medical or urgent reasons. Players hailed from different organizations, maintained a sense of camaraderie and unity. Professional umpires officiated the matches, ensuring fair play, while teams donned their respective jerseys. Tennis balls (Khanna Super) were provided by the organizers, and ball tampering was strictly prohibited. Respect for opponents and adherence to umpires' decisions were emphasized, alongside compliance with XLRI's campus rules.

The tournament not only showcased thrilling cricket matches but also highlighted the values and spirit of XLRI, blending sportsmanship with community service. XLRI extends heartfelt gratitude to all participating teams (XL Tigers, Loyola Alumni Association, XL Hunters, GMP Avengers, DTDC and KFMS), organizers, and supporters for making the Fr. Quinn Enright Memorial Cricket Tournament a resounding success. This event truly embodied the essence of community engagement and philanthropy, leaving a lasting impact on all involved.

Special thanks to our lead sponsors: SBI, The Boulevard Hotel, Brubeck Bakery, and Sports World.

