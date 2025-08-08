From Bootstrapped to Profitable: AgriVijay Attracts Acquisition Offers While Raising Pre-Series A

SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: In a rare and inspiring milestone for India's agritech landscape, AgriVijay, the country's first marketplace dedicated to renewable and green energy solutions for farmers, has become one of the very few agri-climate tech startups to achieve profitability. What makes this accomplishment even more remarkable is that AgriVijay reached this point without any major VC backing, relying instead on grit, community focus, and grassroots innovation.

Founded in June 2020 by Vimal Panjwani and his mother Shobha Chanchlani, AgriVijay was born out of a shared vision to empower farmers, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and promote sustainable farming practices making clean and green energy products available,accessible and affordable aligned with UN SDG's."We started during the pandemic with a belief that rural India needed energy independence and sustainable livelihoods," says Vimal. "Profitability was never the only goal but a result of doing things right, with impact at the center."

As a mother-son duo, Shobha and Vimal combined decades of grassroots knowledge and technical experience in agri and clean energy to build a scalable social enterprise. Their platform enables farmers to shift from diesel, firewood, and chemical-heavy practices to solar, biogas, organic, and green energy electric-powered alternatives reducing costs, enhancing productivity, and fighting climate change.

AgriVijay uses a blended physical and digital model with an AI-enabled chatbot and farmer-first advisory service to recommend the right renewable energy solutions based on farm size, waste type, and usage. The platform now offers over 200+ energy-efficient products sourced from 55+ partner companies, including solar pumps, clean cookstoves, biogas digesters, electric tractors and brush cutters,solar sprayers & fencing systems, drones and more.

With a growing franchise model branded as "AgriVijay Renewable Energy Stores," rural entrepreneurs are now delivering these solutions in their own communities acting as energy advisors and technology enablers. The results speak for themselves with 101+ Renewable Energy Stores in Maharashtra,Rajasthan,Uttar Pradesh,Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

- Impacted 10,350+ rural families

- Irrigated 900+ acres of farmland with Solar

- Saved 264,240 kg of firewood

- Prevented over 124,153+ tons of CO2 emissions

- Presence in 18+ states , 37 districts and 595+ villages

This inclusive and impact-first model has helped AgriVijay grow 105% YoY in revenue, reaching an annual turnover of INR 5 crore, all without high burn or heavy capital infusion.

"Many measure startup success by funds raised; we measure it by impact delivered," says Shobha Chanchlani a National & State Awardee by CII & Govt of Maharashtra under Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Grant Winner . "We built AgriVijay for farmers, not funders. Our profits are not just financial, they're environmental and social."

AgriVijay's early supporters and ecosystem enablers include Indigram Labs using DPIIT's Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS), Atal Innovation Mission (AIM )/NITI Aayog with AIC JKLU,AIC RMP and AIC ADT Baramati Foundation, IRMA, NABARD and Angel Investors. These institutions provided critical grants, infrastructure, and mentorship that helped AgriVijay remain lean, efficient, and farmer-focused.They are also a winner of ANIC (Atal New India Challenge) in 2022 receiving 1 Cr INR funding from AIM & NITI Aayog along with winning Grants from IGKV Raipur under RKVY RAFTAAR along with DST NIDHI Seed Support Scheme from ICRISAT.The startup's innovation and credibility have been recognized nationally and globally:

- Winner, SolarX Startup Challenge (APAC) 2024

- Winner, Avinya - The Energy Startup Challenge 2025

- Two-time FICCI Startup Awardee (2021 & 2024)

- NASSCOM SME Inspire Awardee 2025

- Top Finalist, Mint AI Tech4Good Awards by Mint & Salesforce

Through strategic partnerships with organizations like JSW Foundation, UNDP, Government of Japan, BAIF, Grameen Foundation, SELCO Foundation, and MGNREGA, AgriVijay has extended its reach and reinforced its credibility in solving rural energy and climate challenges at scale.

As AgriVijay raises its pre-Series A round, it is attracting strong interest from strategic investors and also receiving acquisition offers. The team is currently in conversations with mission-aligned partners to fuel its domestic expansion and international foray into markets like Africa and Southeast Asia.

"This is just the beginning," Vimal adds. "We're not building a marketplace we're building a climate-resilient, farmer-first energy ecosystem that can uplift rural economies across developing nations."

AgriVijay is redefining what success looks like in the Indian agritech space: profitable, purpose-driven, and scalable. As the sector faces increasing pressure to show impact and financial discipline, AgriVijay sets a new benchmark for startups combining tech, sustainability, and social good without losing sight of the farmer.

To know more about AgriVijay visit: https://agrivijay.com/

