From Kolkata to Thailand: Indie Royal Miss and Mrs India Season 9 Steals the Spotlight, Registrations Open for Season 10!

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 13: The INDIE Royal Miss Mrs India 2024 Season 9, a national premier beauty pageant grand finale Season 9, powered by Tranistics Data Technologies Private Limited, digital partner Mirrorsoft Technology, and Fever FM as radio partner, was recently held at Hyatt Regency in Kolkata, on 13 April 2024. Winners of the title got direct entry to Indie Royal Miss Mrs International 2024 to be held in Thailand.

The INDIE Royal Miss and Mrs India beauty pageant Director and Mentor, Roli Tripathi, told the media that the Celebrity Guest was Aditi Govitrikar, who vows to continue the tradition of creating icons with an aim to extend whole-hearted support to the new generation of women who have the potential to lead and know how to become Miss or Mrs India.

The event held in Kolkata was embraced by the presence of 40 talented participants, representing various states of India, and Swagata Bose was crowned as the winner of Indie Royal Miss India 2024 in the Category 1 - Indie Royal Miss India. The Indie Royal Miss India First Runner Up 2024 was Taanisha Majumdar, and the Indie Royal Miss India Second Runner Up 2024 was Aishi Ghosh. Sujata Gurung was crowned as the Indie Royal Mrs India 2024 winner in the Category 2 - Indie Royal Mrs India 2024. The Indie Royal Mrs India First Runner Up 2024 was Tina Daga, and the Indie Royal Mrs India Second Runner Up 2024 was Zinnia Dutta. Also, Dr. Barkha Bharti was crowned as Indie Royal Mrs India Classic winner in the Category 3- Indie Royal Mrs India Classic. The Indie Royal Mrs India Classic First Runner Up was Namita Patra, and the Indie Royal Mrs India Classic Second Runner Up was Mousumi Chatterjee.

Talking about one of the biggest pageants in India with pride and passion, Celebrity Guest Aditi Govitrikar, who understands how to become celebrity guest, said, "In the journey of Indie Royal Miss Mrs India, I feel a strong sense of empowering Nation," as she believes if you empower women, the nation will get empowered. She continued the tradition of crowing each queen to fuel the pageant's mission of creating women warriors worldwide using the power of the crown.

INDIE Royal has a legacy of nearly six years. The beauty pageant India brand has been successful in transforming the lives of thousands of women who aspire to achieve acclaim in the fashion and glamour industry. The winners of the INDIE Royal Miss Mrs India Season 9 will now be representing at the INDIE Royal Miss Mrs International 2024 directly and rewrite their destiny. It will serve as a great opportunity for Indian talent to shine at the global level. It will push them to break barriers and reach new heights of inevitable success.

INDIE Royal Show Mentor And Director of one of the biggest pageant in India, Roli Tripathi, says, "We believe in encouraging Miss or Mrs India aspirants to dream big. We feel women have immense potential and with training and mentoring they can achieve new heights. Indie Royal helps every passionate woman to spread wings and fly above the sky. Winning the title will not only catapult you to fame but also open new doors for you to be featured in web series and music videos."

Sub-titles were awarded to all finalists on the national platform based on their uniqueness and constant evaluation through all the grooming sessions. Winners got the golden opportunity to enter into the INDIE Royal Miss International and Mrs International Season 10. Please click here for registration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor