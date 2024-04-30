From Misconception to Empowerment: Samco Securities' Journey to Reshape India's Trading Landscape

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], April 30: India's trading landscape is a mix of two extreme perceptions. On the one hand, retail traders are flocking to the markets in never-before-seen numbers. Data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows us that between 2019 and 2023, more than 120 million new investors registered to trade on the bourse. The momentum hasn't died down this year either, with over 5.4 million new investors entering the markets. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has also been reporting similar optimistic figures, with the number of registered investors on India's oldest bourse coming in at around 161 million.

However, on the flip side, retail traders face an unexpected challenge. A vast majority of society continues to perceive stock and options trading as similar to 'satta' or gambling. Even serious traders who put in substantial effort and work to analyse the markets and make informed trades are dismissed as gamblers or speculative traders. They are not respected by their peers and never receive the legitimate recognition that comes so easily for other professions like doctors, lawyers and engineers.

This dichotomy leads to a broader struggle within the trading community, where stereotypes overshadow the practice and prevent it from being recognised as a serious career choice. The disconnect between the actual nature of trading which involves calculated risk-taking and continuous learning and its portrayal as a speculative venture tells us that there is a strong need for a paradigm shift in societal attitudes towards this profession.

The Misconception of Trading as Satta/Gambling

Despite the often intricate strategies deployed by traders, the stigma around trading persists. It stems primarily from a lack of understanding of the complexities involved in trading financial instruments like stocks, options and futures. Traders are often unfairly labelled as mere speculators or gamblers. These unfair labels overlook the substantial meticulous research and market analysis that traders undertake for informed decision-making.

Another reason for this misperception is the inherently risky nature of trading, particularly in volatile segments like options and futures. The potential for significant gains or losses within a short period can lead to comparisons with gambling, where outcomes are often seen as based on luck rather than skill.

Moreover, the terminology used in trading communities 'speculating,' 'playing the market' or 'betting' also contribute to this skewed impression. This language, although common in trading discussions, can inadvertently further perpetuate the stigma by reaffirming the idea that trading is akin to gambling.

In media and pop culture too, only the most sensational aspects of trading like unexpected fortunes or insurmountable losses are highlighted. These sensationalised narratives focus only on how unpredictable trading can be. They do not bring to light how diligently traders analyse the market, how dedicatedly they employ risk management strategies and how nuanced the plan for each trade is.

Ajay Dusane, CGO of Samco Securities Limited, tells us it is time we changed this deeply rooted misconception and brought to light how trading is equally rigorous and respectable as other professions.

"It's essential to recognise that trading is not about gambling or speculation but about making calculated decisions based on data, analysis, and market insights. Contrary to common misconceptions, trading is a profession that demands a rigorous work ethic and a keen analytical mind. Successful traders invest substantial time and effort into studying market trends, analysing economic indicators and devising tailored strategies that align with their risk tolerance and financial objectives."

Dusane's view makes us aware of a different and more accurate side to trading. The essence of successfully buying and selling securities in the market lies in its meticulous risk management practices where traders employ sophisticated tools and techniques to mitigate potential losses while maximising profits. This means that at its core, trading is far removed from the impulsiveness often associated with gambling activities.

Samco Securities has taken a stand for traders who are always unfairly judged in its new and compelling brand film which simultaneously dispels the many myths around stock and options trading and also offers a heartfelt tribute to the many retail participants who spend hours understanding and leveraging the market to earn profits and provide for their families.

What the Brand Film from Samco Securities Means for India's Trading Community

The brand film by Samco Securities serves as a testament to the significance of trading as a profession. It shows us the intricacies of trading and takes us through the meticulous research, strategic planning and disciplined approach that traders employ. The film not only sheds light on the intellectual rigour involved in trading but also emphasises its role in achieving financial goals.

By highlighting the story of a real trader who could be anyone you know, the brand film brings to life the stigma, triumphs and contributions faced by traders in India's trading community. It challenges the stereotypes and misconceptions surrounding trading, portraying it as a dynamic and rewarding career path.

This film has the potential to catalyse a significant shift in how people from different segments of society perceive trading. By showcasing the realities of trading as a profession and highlighting the hard work, discipline and strategic thinking involved, the film challenges existing misconceptions and stereotypes. It offers a nuanced view of trading and brings to the forefront its role as a legitimate career path one that requires skill, knowledge and continuous learning. Through compelling storytelling and hard-hitting but easily overlooked truths, the brand film has the power to reshape attitudes towards trading and foster a greater appreciation for the dedication and expertise of traders.

Samco Securities: Committed to the Goal of Empowering Traders in Many Ways

Samco Securities Limited walks the talk and goes many miles ahead to further empower traders in India with the tools, resources and knowledge needed to succeed in the financial markets. It serves as a rallying cry for a paradigm shift in societal attitudes towards trading and advocates that traders get the recognition and respect they deserve for their dedication and expertise.

Ajary Dusane tells us of Samco's various initiatives to make it easier for traders to carry out their profession with ease and efficiency:

"At Samco Securities, we have brought all the key details of the market to traders' fingertips via the Samco trading app. Live market data that generally needs to be sourced from multiple platforms is now available to traders in our app, which acts as a one-stop solution for trading in all segments of the market.

The most recent state-of-the-art feature we introduced in the Samco trading app is Options BRO a one-of-a-kind options strategy builder that performs complex calculations and analyses within mere seconds to give traders the best strategies for their specific goals and market outlook.

In the Samco trading app, we also do something that has never been attempted before: we help traders understand the key hidden truths or Andekha Sach from their past trades, so they can further their strengths and work on their weaknesses to improve trading outcomes."

These initiatives from Samco Securities Limited go to show that trading is serious business. If it was all play and no work, such nuanced analyses would never be required. With the combination of its unique and effective trading tools and the new brand film that takes an unwavering stand for traders in the country, Samco Securities has emerged as a beacon for traders in these times that are laden with unfair judgements on hardworking traders.

About SAMCO Securities

SAMCO Securities was incorporated by Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO of SAMCO Group in 2015. As the country's leading flat-fee brokerage and wealth-tech platform, SAMCO Securities provides retail investors access to sophisticated financial technology and makes their wealth-creation journey simple, informed, and cost-effective. SAMCO Securities' mission is to eliminate the existing challenges faced by traders and investors and democratise access to the wealth management process for every Indian. With customer centricity at SAMCO's core, we implement a quantitative approach to provide differentiated solutions that empower our customers in acing the capital markets.

SAMCO Securities is pioneering the stock market trading by introducing industry-first features like My Trade Story, Personal Index and Trade Spreadsheet to name a few under its CRP strategy.

