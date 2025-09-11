From Records to Podiums: MuscleBlaze Athletes Rules Hyrox Mumbai 2025

HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: The energy was unmatched at HYROX Mumbai 2025 but if there was one constant throughout the event, it was the dominance of MuscleBlaze athletes. With 12 podium finishes and standout performances across categories, MB-fueled runners didn't just compete, they conquered.

Sikander Makes History: First Indian to Break the 60-Minute Barrier

Powered by MuscleBlaze and proven on the podium, the defining moment of the event belonged to Sikander, who shattered expectations with a 59:54 finish in the HYROX Men's Open (Age 25-29). In doing so, he became the first Indian ever to complete a HYROX race in under 60 minutes slashing 10 minutes off his previous best and setting a new national record.

"Crossing that line wasn't just about time - it was about proving what Indian athletes can really do," Sikander, after his record-breaking finish.

But Sikander wasn't alone. The MuscleBlaze lineup delivered across categories, proving that consistency, training, and science-backed nutrition are a winning combination.

Meet the MuscleBlaze-powered athletes who dominated the HYROX Mumbai podium:

* David Kelly set a record in Pro Doubles Men, becoming India's fastest finisher.

* Manjula won Women's 60-64, proving age is no limit.

* Sameer Mhatre bagged 1st in Pro Men's 50-54.

* Tom & Vidushi Bharat claimed 1st in Under-40 Mixed Relay with seamless teamwork.

* Mishika Sharma and Mrunali Patil finished 2nd in 16-24 Mishika in Pro Women, Mrunali in Women's.

* Shambhav Dabri placed 2nd in Pro Doubles Men (25-29).

* Raina Chaudhari & Bharat Ruhil took 3rd in Doubles Mixed (35-39).

* Vikram K earned 2nd in Doubles Men (30-34).

MuscleBlaze is not just on the podium. We're part of the process.

MuscleBlaze: Fueling India's New Generation of Champions

MuscleBlaze has never been just a supplement brand. It's a performance partner, empowering athletes with cutting-edge nutrition, recovery solutions, and gear that's built for India's fitness culture.

In 2025, MuscleBlaze became the only protein brand with a U.S. patent for its EnzymePro® technology a clinically tested formula proven to deliver 50% better protein absorption and 60% higher BCAA uptake.

While global brands chase visibility, MB focuses on impact - investing in what athletes actually need:

* High-quality, clean-label protein and hydration

* Advanced recovery products tailored for Indian bodies

* Gear that supports the grind from apparel to shakers and more

This isn't about putting logos on race bibs. It's about being there when it counts - through the early mornings, the heavy lifts, the last reps, and the final sprint.

About MuscleBlaze:

Founded in 2012, MuscleBlaze is Asia's leading sports nutrition brand, trusted for authenticity, innovation, and quality. Its flagship Biozyme Whey is the world's first clinically tested and U.S. Patented protein formula designed for enhanced absorption. From explosive pre-workouts to power-packed post-workout recovery, MuscleBlaze powers every stage of the fitness journey. MB is a lifestyle. It's also home to Z-verse, the go-to destination for every gymrat seeking high-performance gymwear and fitness accessories. With 13 Years of consumer-first approach, MuscleBlaze continues to deliver safe, effective nutrition with 100% accurate label claims for every fitness journey.

Instragram: instagram.com/p/DOYmWMVD_PC/?igsh=MW5iNDRwdGt2c20yMQ==

