FS Vikram Misri meets business leaders in US, focus on deepening partnership

New Delhi, May 30 Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor met with the business leaders in the US at a roundtable hosted by USISPF.

The Embassy of India, Washington, DC, in a post on its X handle said that the Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Deputy NSA Kapoor had an engaging discussion with business leaders at a roundtable hosted by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

“They emphasized the importance of G2G, academia, and industry collaboration to advance critical and emerging technologies in defence and strategic domains -- key to transforming the partnership for the 21st century,” the post further mentioned.

After the meeting concluded, the USISPF said it was pleased to host a closed-door roundtable in Washington, DC, with the two top Indian officials.

“The dialogue focused on deepening U.S.-India cooperation in critical and emerging technologies under the TRUST initiative—advancing secure, transparent, and resilient innovation ecosystem through stronger government, industry and academic partnerships,” said the USISPF after the meeting ended.

FS Misri was on a three-day visit (May 27-29) to the US, which happened amid the unease over US President Donald Trump repeatedly claiming to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The Foreign Secretary concluded the visit on Thursday, with bilateral trade, critical and emerging technologies, as well as defence taking centre stage in the discussions.

During the three-day visit, Misri met with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Under Secretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler.

The US Department of State, in its official media release, said that Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau met with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today in Washington.

“The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the close partnership between the U.S. and India, a key component of U.S. foreign policy for the 21st century. He underscored the importance of fair and reciprocal market access to fostering economic growth and prosperity in both countries.”

The US Deputy Secretary emphasised the importance of enhanced cooperation on migration and counternarcotics.

"The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Secretary also reaffirmed their shared desire to maintain regional stability and peace," the State Department said Thursday.

