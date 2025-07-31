Fuel Up Your BGMI Look with Today's Pink-Grade Backpack - Redeem Codes for 31st July

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 31: KRAFTON India is amplifying the excitement once again for players of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), one of the most played online Games in the country. A new wave of official redeem codes has just been released, giving players another opportunity to access exclusive in-game rewards like weapon skins, character outfits, and more. With BGMI continuing to dominate the mobile gaming space, this latest drop ensures fans stay rewarded and engaged.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. DOZBZWMM76NB7XRX

2. DOZCZXF977EPE8F9

3. DOZDZFNSDUPT4FBN

4. DOZEZTMTVC4CBK9W

5. DOZFZQK5SA6QHSTJ

6. DOZGZHBMURG347TB

7. DOZHZN3JFSQTVE5J

8. DOZIZTM6HSQCX3BD

9. DOZJZUXAUV86AUFX

10. DOZKZBSA5GD6TRAB

11. DOZLZ83W48FCK74T

12. DOZMZ6QE8K55SCGC

13. DOZNZ9NDB66MEBKF

14. DOZOZG9DRUVPGBCW

15. DOZPZCSPNUQWC7MW

16. DOZQZTSTPRX4ASWX

17. DOZRZM5WBKH8835W

18. DOZVZP6XFEATCUWR

19. DOZTZM536MNBVUXG

20. DOZUZX67HJF3WSC3

21. DOZBAZDW7ACTAVHS

22. DOZBBZUD6D4SCPH6

23. DOZBCZJWDBD7RGX9

24. DOZBDZ9VHKW3R76T

25. DOZBEZMUPRDCH6JB

26. DOZBFZQ6NPGBGX9U

27. DOZBGZBR38KR6UJ7

28. DOZBHZXX4DMP59MQ

29. DOZBIZXAAFKB3W76

30. DOZBJZT6HQGWWVT7

31. DOZBKZAKCBR7VP8J

32. DOZBLZMRPXXPDRFJ

33. DOZBMZTV6BSS8M74

34. DOZBNZPC4RKJDGGW

35. DOZBOZVVT46BG4RQ

36. DOZBPZRFKP88SB7E

37. DOZBQZ8G37B49NE3

38. DOZBRZ8B9EDKFG34

39. DOZBVZBCNK6QRV6C

40. DOZBTZXBBWTX6XQD

41. DOZBUZQ6MC8B7P8G

42. DOZCAZR69MWN936X

43. DOZCBZQJEVKB6JUE

44. DOZCCZJN8DHWENPD

45. DOZCDZ7AVP3TNEBE

46. DOZCEZVKW64SD6B6

47. DOZCFZM6KKK6ST3A

48. DOZCGZMD9XVAARWX

49. DOZCHZ3VJ4FSTKBS

50. DOZCIZ473755WCDA

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

