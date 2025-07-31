Fuel Up Your BGMI Look with Today's Pink-Grade Backpack - Redeem Codes for 31st July
By ANI | Updated: July 31, 2025 14:49 IST2025-07-31T14:42:55+5:302025-07-31T14:49:42+5:30
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 31: KRAFTON India is amplifying the excitement once again for players of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), one of the most played online Games in the country. A new wave of official redeem codes has just been released, giving players another opportunity to access exclusive in-game rewards like weapon skins, character outfits, and more. With BGMI continuing to dominate the mobile gaming space, this latest drop ensures fans stay rewarded and engaged.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. DOZBZWMM76NB7XRX
2. DOZCZXF977EPE8F9
3. DOZDZFNSDUPT4FBN
4. DOZEZTMTVC4CBK9W
5. DOZFZQK5SA6QHSTJ
6. DOZGZHBMURG347TB
7. DOZHZN3JFSQTVE5J
8. DOZIZTM6HSQCX3BD
9. DOZJZUXAUV86AUFX
10. DOZKZBSA5GD6TRAB
11. DOZLZ83W48FCK74T
12. DOZMZ6QE8K55SCGC
13. DOZNZ9NDB66MEBKF
14. DOZOZG9DRUVPGBCW
15. DOZPZCSPNUQWC7MW
16. DOZQZTSTPRX4ASWX
17. DOZRZM5WBKH8835W
18. DOZVZP6XFEATCUWR
19. DOZTZM536MNBVUXG
20. DOZUZX67HJF3WSC3
21. DOZBAZDW7ACTAVHS
22. DOZBBZUD6D4SCPH6
23. DOZBCZJWDBD7RGX9
24. DOZBDZ9VHKW3R76T
25. DOZBEZMUPRDCH6JB
26. DOZBFZQ6NPGBGX9U
27. DOZBGZBR38KR6UJ7
28. DOZBHZXX4DMP59MQ
29. DOZBIZXAAFKB3W76
30. DOZBJZT6HQGWWVT7
31. DOZBKZAKCBR7VP8J
32. DOZBLZMRPXXPDRFJ
33. DOZBMZTV6BSS8M74
34. DOZBNZPC4RKJDGGW
35. DOZBOZVVT46BG4RQ
36. DOZBPZRFKP88SB7E
37. DOZBQZ8G37B49NE3
38. DOZBRZ8B9EDKFG34
39. DOZBVZBCNK6QRV6C
40. DOZBTZXBBWTX6XQD
41. DOZBUZQ6MC8B7P8G
42. DOZCAZR69MWN936X
43. DOZCBZQJEVKB6JUE
44. DOZCCZJN8DHWENPD
45. DOZCDZ7AVP3TNEBE
46. DOZCEZVKW64SD6B6
47. DOZCFZM6KKK6ST3A
48. DOZCGZMD9XVAARWX
49. DOZCHZ3VJ4FSTKBS
50. DOZCIZ473755WCDA
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
* Step 2: Enter your Character ID
* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
