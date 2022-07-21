Furnestry by Mansi & Ankur will showcase Nature Inspired Collection at INDEX Fair -Delhi from 22th -24th July 2022

July 21: The designer duo couple and proud owner of Furnestry (www.thefurnestry.com) an iconic brand of bespoke furniture, will showcase their “Nature Inspired Collection” at Index Fair, stall number -IDP 18, Hall 5 (Ground Floor) in IECC Pragati Maidan New Delhi, from 22nd till 24th July 2022.

With almost two years (since its debut furniture collection in 2020) of excellence behind it, Furnestry is telling its story to its clientele through its custom-made designs and word of mouth. With high-quality furniture and breathtaking designs, their eye-captivating nature-inspired collection comprises dining tables. Center tables, corner tables, bars, designer mirrors, chest of drawers, work tables, etc. The INDEX Show will take visitors to the brand’s origin and explain how it shaped modern designs.

Taking the conventional material to the next level, Furnestry’s nature-inspired collection is a triumph of experimental yet practical concept which is timeless and versatile. Furnestry, the brainchild of Mansi & Ankur, is giving one it’s kind of pieces, each different from another. They are into custom-made furniture art that complements the consumer’s personality and class.

Propelled by the passion for developing unique pieces with a material-first perspective, they realized furniture has the potential to embody personal sentiments. So they started creating designs, iteration-by-iteration, in the only way they knew how: experimenting. A qualified interior designer, Mansi was always drawn to everyday practical objects and their ability to simplify and enrich lives quietly. After collaborating with renowned design professionals for years and gaining recognition for her experimental creations, she phased into the most natural point of her career: the launch of her studio and her husband, Ankur. With a multi-faceted experience in engineering and management, Ankur parlays his dynamic skills to Furnestry’s marketing, communication, financial, and day-to-day operations. He is the technical nous to Mansi’s creative adventurism. His chemical background helps them develop structurally sound and enduring furniture that stands the test of time. Ankur’s specialized training and design curiosity enable him to care for both the method and aesthetics. In addition, his penchant for staying on top of emerging developments takes him on design weeks and festivals worldwide.

An economically empowering milieu that brings jobs and skills to those who wish to change their lives. As a proud Indian brand, Furnestry by Mansi and Ankur want to create an equitable ecosystem. We do this by training aspirants through “Kaushal Bharat” or “Skill India”—an apprenticeship program by the Government of India.

The Nature Inspired collection by Furnestry will make a debut at INDEX FAIR at Pragati Maidan on 22-24th July 2022. Do visit and explore their collection.

Contact:+91 9927021427 / + 91 7417055567

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor