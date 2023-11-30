Furnitech Luxe Launches New Boho Collection of Eco-Friendly Furniture

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 30: Furnitech Luxe, India's leading manufacturer of premium upholstered furniture unveils the newest Boho collection of eco-friendly furniture, adding a touch of style to this festive winter season. The collection is made entirely of reusable fabrics recycled out of plastic PET bottles, sustainable materials, VOC-free adhesives, and breathable foam made out of 100 per cent natural rubber plant, making it an absolute eco-friendly furniture line. The Boho collection is the perfect way to add a touch of eco-friendly luxury to your home. Each piece is designed with a unique bohemian flair, featuring vibrant colors, bold patterns, and natural materials. The collection is perfect for those who want to include some bohemian style to their home while also being environmentally conscious.

Jinal Shah, Director and Principal Designer, Furnitech Seating System Pvt. Ltd said, "We are thrilled to introduce our latest Boho collection, showcasing an array of eco-friendly furniture pieces. We firmly believe that everyone should have the opportunity to relish exquisite, high-quality furniture without causing harm to our environment. By crafting these pieces from sustainable materials, we offer you the chance to take pride in your contribution to environmental preservation."

Bohemian style is a free-spirited aesthetic that mixes different cultures and artistic expressions into an eclectic style with an emphasis on organic elements and nature, expressing your individuality and creating a space that is both comfortable and stylish. The newest collection features a variety of bohemian-inspired furniture, each piece is made with high-quality materials and construction, ensuring that you can enjoy beautiful furniture without harming the environment.

Furnitech Luxe is a destination for those who appreciate the synergy of art, sustainability, and impeccable craftsmanship. The Eco-Luxury collection underscores the company's commitment to promoting Sustainable Manufacturing practices, offering an exceptional range of products that contribute to non-toxic living.

