Furo Sports Shoes Brand Campaign with Shahid Kapoor

FURO Sports Shoes, from the house of Red Chief Shoes, recently launched their campaign starring brand ambassador Shahid Kapoor with a youth-enticing TVC.

Shahid Kapoor can be seen running, walking, jumping and grooving to a rather catchy beat of kabbadi- kabbadi with a finish that encourages viewers to 'kass ke pakad, jam ke jakad'. The film is the opening act of a campaign that wants to focus on promoting shoes that allow you to get everyday life with elan. Elaborating on a Hi-Grip technology that allows easier and better grip on surfaces, FURO Sports is aspiring to transform the space of athleisure lifestyle.

When asked about the objective of the campaign, Manoj Gyanchandani, the Managing Director, commented, "Our goal is to take athleisure lifestyle and sports wear shoes to the next level. Nowadays, it's all about fashion - but function is equally important. Our shoes have been designed keeping optimum usability in mind, without compromising on style and comfort."

"We are confident, adventurous and courageous. This campaign is a reflection of who we are and this campaign is our way of enlightening people on the importance of having control - be it while walking, running, trekking or in life - and hope by watching it, they too feel like having that grip", This campaign is being promoted across digital media, Print, Cinema, TV, outdoor & enhanced visibility at multi brand outlets, Rahul Sharma, Senior General Manager, shared.

"FURO Sports is all about living the adventurous life but with comfort. I mean, it is important to walk

through life with a good grip and a great pair of shoes!" Shahid Kapoor added.

