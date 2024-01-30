Gadkari rolls out highway projects worth Rs 2,367 crore in MP

New Delhi, Jan 30 Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of nine national highway projects worth Rs 2,367 crore covering a total length of 225 km in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district.

He said that the projects that were inaugurated include a 1.5 km long bridge on Jamni river on Tikamgarh-Jhansi road at a cost of Rs 43 crore.

“This will make it easier to reach Orchha, the tourist destination of Rajaram's temple,” the minister said.

He said that the construction of a road with a 2-lane paved shoulder from Chandia Ghat to Katni

“Besides, the social and economic condition of this area will also improve,” the minister said.

He said that the projects include upgradation work of the road from Gulganj Bypass to Barna River, 2-lane road upgradation work from Barna River to Ken River, upgradation work with 2-lane paved shoulder from Shahdol to Sagartola, Lalitpur-Sagar.

“The construction of a total of 23 VUPs, bridges, service roads in the Lakhnadon section, construction of a total of three foot overbridges at Suktra, Kurai and Khawasa and improvement work of 2 black spots at Ghunai and Banjari valley is included,” the minister said.

He said that these projects will improve the connectivity of the surrounding campus.

“Time and fuel will be saved and the area will develop from the economic, social and tourism point of view,” the minister said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state ministers, as well as MPs and MLAs of the region were also present on the occasion.

