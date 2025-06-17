Gali Mohalla Cricket League (GMCL) Launches Grassroots Revolution with 500 Teams; Joins Hands with Maharashtra Police for Anti-Drug Campaign

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: The Gali Mohalla Cricket League (GMCL) today unveiled its ambitious grassroots cricket initiative in Mumbai, announcing a historic partnership with the Maharashtra Police to combat drug addiction through sports.

Addressing a press conference at Country Club in Andheri, Baba Inder Preet Singh, spiritual head of Satkarmik Mission, emphasized the need to empower youth for national development. He stated, "GMCL is a movement for change, focused on guiding directionless youth and supporting de-addiction through grassroots engagement."

Aman Bandavi, Director at Global Midas Capital Fund, highlighted the importance of impact investment in nation-building. "Our focus is on addressing real-world challenges through sports, and cricket is a powerful medium of transformation. We are committed to measuring GMCL's impact and creating lasting change in the lives of young people," he said.

Harmeet Singh, Director of GMCL and Pride Academy, spoke about the league's focus on fitness, mental resilience, and nurturing bright minds through partnerships with schools, colleges, and institutions. GMCL CEO Raman Gandhi reaffirmed the league's commitment to identifying talent from the streets and offering a platform for young cricketers to shine.

The GMCL Maharashtra teamcomprising Suraj Palkar, Sandeep Maghade, Rizwan Khan, Shashank Yadav, Haraksha Tambe, Imtiyaz Shaikh, Munaf Amirali, Rauf Shaikh, Javed Shaikh, and Haresh Acharekarwas present at the press conference, adding to the excitement surrounding the league's launch.

Teams register with a fee of ₹1100, competing for a prize pool of ₹11 lakh, including ₹5 lakh for the runner-up. Each team will play a minimum of 10 matches, with an effective cost of ₹10 per match. The prize pool also includes a one-year sponsorship for training.

The league's opening matches will be held at Khar Gymkhana, in association with Maharashtra Police, strengthening the de-addiction initiative jointly led by GMCL and the police department.

GMCL has planned at least 500 teams, 5500 players, and 5000 matches in Mumbai alone, underlining its commitment to promoting grassroots cricket and making a meaningful impact in young lives. Registrations are now open for four regions: Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad.

