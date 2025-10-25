Game Changers Texfab Limited IPO Opens on October 28, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: Game Changers TexfabLimited, delivers innovative retail fashion and technical textile solutions through a tech-enabled, customer-focused approach, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Tuesday, 28th October, 2025 and aiming to raise ₹ 54.84Crores, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue size is 53,76,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 96 - ₹ 102 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

- QIB Anchor Portion - Up to 15,30,000 Equity Shares

- Qualified Institutional Buyer - Up to 10,21,200 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors - Not Less than 7,66,800Equity Shares

- Individual Investors - Not Less than 17,88,000 Equity Shares

- Market Maker - 2,70,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes including unidentified inorganic acquisitions. The anchor bidding will open on 27th October, 2025 and issue will close on 30th October, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is CorpwisAdvisors Private Limited and the Registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

Mr. Sanjeev Goel, Managing Director and Mr. Ankur Aggarwal, Executive Director & CFO of Game Changers Texfab Limited, expressed, "Our IPO marks a significant milestone in the company's growth, drawing on the promoters' extensive experience in IT leadership and the textile sector. Through strategic sourcing and an asset-light manufacturing model, we deliver a diverse range of fabric solutions crafted to meet varied customer needs, supported by 10 sourcing offices, 500+ suppliers, and a portfolio of 10,000+ designs. We specialize in women's wear, technical textiles, and customized garments, ensuring agility, efficiency, and long-term trust with boutiques, export houses, and retail clients.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for capital expenditure and working capital requirements. These funds will help us strengthen our sourcing operations, broaden our product portfolio, and scale faster in response to changing market demands. By channelling resources into these areas, we are confident of driving sustainable growth, enhance operational efficiency and reinforce the overall strength and resilience of the company."

Ms. Shilpa Kanodia, Director of Corpwis Advisors Private Limited said, "We are pleased to support Game Changers Texfab Limited in its IPO journey. The company has built a strong presence in the textile industry by focusing on sourcing the finest fabrics from the right suppliers and ensuring tailored solutions for its customers. Specializing in women's wear and technical textiles, including outdoor and PVC-coated fabrics, the company combines its sourcing expertise with a deemed manufacturing model. This approach allows company to remain asset-light while offering high-quality, customized garments and fabric solutions that meet evolving customer preferences.

The textile industry continues to experience steady growth, fueled by rising demand for both fashion and technical fabrics. A customer-focused strategy, along with its flexible and efficient operational model, positions the company to leverage opportunities in this expanding market. The capital raised through the IPO will help reinforce operations and support initiatives aimed at enhancing the company's overall capabilities."

