Ganapath Fever Gets the Brands Chattering as the engage in a battle of words to add spice to the ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ Sensation

New Delhi (India), October 16: The Ganapath fever is skyrocketing, and you know you’ve made it when you have the brands sizzling with excitement. In a latest, crowd favourite brand engaged in a witty exchange of words as the fans grooved to the viral beats of ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ featuring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, from the upcoming movie.



The first to leap to the chance was Zomato. Not one to miss a beat, playfully addressed Tiger Shroff with a twist. “Agar koi pooche jab paet me choohe summersault kare tab kaun aata hai, toh batana ki #HumAayeHain,” they cheekily posted.



Myntra, followed it up, in a fashionable rendezvous with the song, declared it as the ‘dress-up season,’ a trendsetter itself. “This festive season or ‘Dress-up Season,’ trending styles, international brands, and the best of ethnic fashion leke #HumAayeHain!” they proclaimed, aligning fashion and rhythm. For the shopaholics out there, Bewakoof, Mivi, Buds & Berries and The Souled Store have also jumped on this trendsetting bandwagon. And bandwagon se yaad aaya, Ixigo and RedBus have also taken a liking to the trend. Meanwhile, Nerolac Paints, Iqoo and Gangar Eye Nation ensured that life looks a little more colourful with ‘Hum Aaye Hain.’



Xiaomi took the catchy hook of the song and spun it into a promise of a joyous Diwali season. “Koi puche toh batana ki Diwali ko khushaal banane ‘Biggest Sale Of The Year’ lekar #HumAayeHain!” they announced, leaving netizens amused.



Pizza Hut took things a notch ahead and told Jackky Bhagnani that pizza is on the house on accountability of the excitement for his upcoming release, Ganapath. Wow Momos was in competition by talking about their range of the savoury dumplings. To sweeten things up, Mad Over Donuts, Pulse Candy, Chingles said ‘Hum Aaye Hain’ and got everyone smiling.



But the baap of entertainment – BookMyShow had the last word. They embraced the Ganapath trend and declared, “Jab baat entertainment ki aati hai, tab tickets lekar #HumAayeHain!” They’ve made sure the show must go on.



India is a fan of two things – movies and cricket. While BookMyShow climbed the wagon, EloElo also joined the trend. That’s not all. The Ganapath craze reached crypto as well, with Coinswitch Kuber. Surely, the future is here and it is singing ‘Hum Aaye Hain.’



‘Hum Aaye Hain’ was the first song unveiled from Ganapath, setting the stage ablaze with the charisma of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The song’s brilliance and infectious tune has everyone talking, making it the ultimate musical sensation of the moment.

