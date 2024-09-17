Garrett Motion Opens New Advanced Research Hub at IISc for Pioneering Mobility Solutions

Digpu

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 17: Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a global leader in automotive technology, has unveiled a state-of-the-art 5,000-square-foot research lab at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore. This new facility is part of Garrett's ongoing efforts to advance zero-emission vehicle solutions by integrating artificial intelligence and next-generation electrification technologies.

Garrett's expertise in turbocharging has played a pivotal role in improving vehicle performance and reducing emissions for nearly 70 years. Now, the company is accelerating its focus on electrified and zero-emission solutions through this collaboration. The newly established lab will leverage AI-driven research to push boundaries in the design and development of cutting-edge technologies for electric and hybrid vehicles.

"With nearly 70 years of leadership in cutting-edge technology, we at Garrett have mastered the optimization and power of turbocharging, enhancing performance and reducing emissions," said Garrett President and CEO Olivier Rabiller. This collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science marks a significant milestone for Garrett as we seek to push the boundaries of technology that advance mobility in the rapidly evolving automotive world."

Strengthening a Long-standing Partnership

Garrett's collaboration with IISc spans over 15 years, resulting in breakthrough research across various automotive applications. This new hub will strengthen joint projects that focus on developing technologies to improve the efficiency and sustainability of zero-emission vehicles.

JP Govindarajan, Managing Director & General Manager, Garrett Motion India, further added, "Building on a 15-year collaboration between Garrett and IISc, the new laboratory will further strengthen joint research initiatives to develop cutting-edge solutions that improve the performance of zero-emission vehicles. We will also expand our access to a talent pool of top-tier researchers and engineers."

Prof. Balan Gurumoorthy, Director of the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) at IISc, expressed excitement over the partnership's future. "We're eager to engage our students and faculty in cutting-edge research alongside Garrett's expert teams, working on real-world challenges and driving innovation that will have a lasting impact on the automotive industry."

IISc:

Founded in 1909, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is India's foremost institution for advanced scientific and technological research. Renowned globally for its excellence, IISc consistently ranks among the top universities in the world. With a legacy of over a century, the institute continues to lead pioneering research initiatives that foster innovation and collaboration across disciplines.

FSID:

The Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID) at IISc bridges the gap between academia and industry. Its mission is to convert groundbreaking scientific discoveries into real-world applications, benefiting both industry and society.

Garrett Motion India:

Garrett Motion began operations in India in 2005 and has since established a robust presence with three locations: Pune (manufacturing), Bangalore (R&D), and Madurai (IT). With over 1,200 employees across the country, Garrett Motion India is a leader in emission-reduction and zero-emission technologies, making strides in turbocharger innovation and electric propulsion systems.

Garrett Motion Inc.:

Garrett Motion is a technology pioneer with a focus on automotive solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce emissions, and drive zero-emission technologies forward. With a rich heritage in turbocharging and a global presence spanning 20 countries, Garrett develops technologies that power the future of mobility. Its portfolio includes electric turbochargers, compressors, and fuel cell solutions for both commercial and passenger vehicles. For more information, visit www.garrettmotion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those about Garrett Motion's plans and anticipated outcomes from its new research hub. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but actual outcomes may vary due to risks and uncertainties outlined in Garrett's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its latest annual report on Form 10-K.

Media Contact: Amanda Jones

Garrett Motion, Inc.

amanda.jones@garrettmotion.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Digpu.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor