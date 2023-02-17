Garuda Aerospace and Narayana Health join hands to transport biomedical samples using 'Sanjeevani' drones

Garuda Aerospace, a leading provider of drone technology solutions, today announced a partnership with Narayana Health, one of India's leading healthcare providers, for transporting bio medical samples using drones called 'Sanjeevani', the name as suggested by Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman & Executive Director, Narayana Health. The partnership aims to revolutionize the delivery of critical and emergency medical supplies-including samples for diagnosis in times of high traffic and other challenging conditions.

The use of drones in the healthcare industry has proven to be a game changer, saving valuable time and improving patient outcomes. The technology and expertise of Garuda Aerospace in the health sector have been leveraged in recent times, and with this Narayana Health will be able to transport bio medical samples quickly ensuring that patients receive timely diagnoses and treatments. This will also ensure to help the ones in remote and underserved areas too. During the pandemic, Garuda Aerospace used its emergency drones to deliver medicine and vaccinations to hospitals in partnership with Swiggy. The company's White Knight drones delivered essential medicines and vaccinations to Bengaluru hospitals for ISRO in 2021, demonstrating their capability in providing timely and efficient medical delivery.

Speaking on the partnership, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said, "We are delighted to partner with Narayana Health and bring innovation to India's healthcare sector by using Garuda Aerospace drones. Our aim is to improve access to critical medical supplies and support the delivery of high-quality healthcare to patients in need and in times of emergency. With this partnership, we are confident that we will be able to make a real difference in the lives of patients and communities across India. We are proud to be a part of this exciting journey."

Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman & Executive Director, Narayana Health, said, "We are committed to delivering the best possible care to our patients. The use of drones to transport bio medical samples is a critical step in achieving that goal. By partnering with Garuda Aerospace, we are able to leverage their expertise to improve the delivery of medical supplies and enhance the quality of care we provide across. In the first phase, drones will be deployed in Bengaluru to transfer bio medical samples from Narayana Health City and HSR Layout on a daily basis. In the next 1 year, our network of 21 hospitals will have these services."

PM Narendra Modi simultaneously flagged 100 Kisan drones in 100 villages across India with live tracking, data collection, and processing. Garuda Aerospace has been the preferred drone partner for NDRF since the pandemic. Equipped with 400 drones and over 500 pilots across 84 cities, Garuda Aerospace is equipped to support different emergencies. Former captain of India's national cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni unveiled a camera drone called Droni at The Global Drone Expo in Chennai and became the firm's Brand Ambassador as well.

Garuda Aerospace is India's leading Drone tech startup focused on disrupting two major multi-billion-dollar sectors, Precision Agri Tech and Industry 4.0 upgradation. Garuda Aerospace is asset-light, recession-proof, agnostic, and focuses on eliminating labours in the agricultural field with drones focusing on the design, building, and customization of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Founded in 2015 with a team of 5, Garuda has scaled to 200+ member team having the largest drone fleet in India with over 400 drones and 500 pilots operating in 84 cities. Garuda Aerospace manufactures 30 types of drones and offers 50 types of services. Having served over 750 clients including TATA, Godrej, Adani, Reliance, Swiggy, Flipkart, Delhivery, L&T, Survey of India, SAIL, NTPC, IOCL, Smart cities, Intel, Amazon, Wipro, IISC, MIT Boston, NHAI for various projects, the company recently partnered with global giants such as Lockheed Martin, Cognizant and Elbit Systems. Garuda Aerospace is the first drone company to get DGCA approvals for Type Certification and Remote Pilot Training Organisation. Garuda is on a mission to impact 1 billion lives positively using affordable precision Drone Technology. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in the company and is the Brand Ambassador.

For details, visit www.garudaaerospace.com.

With all super-speciality tertiary care facilities that the medical world offers, Narayana Health is a one-stop healthcare destination for all. Founded by Dr. Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Health group is the second largest health care provider in the country in terms of operational bed count. The first facility was established with approximately 225 operational beds in year 2000 at NH Health City in Bengaluru. The Company today operates a chain of multispecialty tertiary and primary healthcare facilities across a network of 21 hospitals and 4 heart centres in India and single hospital overseas at Cayman Islands with nearly 6145 operational beds across all its centres and potential to reach a capacity of over 6,490 beds.

For details, visit www.narayanahealth.org.

