Gautam Adani hails divine experience at Puri Rath Yatra, hospitality of Odisha govt

Puri, June 28 Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday expressed deep spiritual sentiments on witnessing the divine Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath.

Gautam Adani also praised the efforts of the Odisha government, administration, and the people for the grand and well-managed Rath Yatra.

"It is my great fortune that I got the opportunity to come here. Over the past few years, I have deeply felt the divine presence of Mahaprabhu Jagannath in my life. I met with Lord Jagannath when I had nothing in hand, and today, by the grace of the people and the blessings of the Lord, I have everything," Gautam Adani said, while speaking to the media.

"I prayed for the bright future of India and the development of Odisha. Let Lord Jagannath continuously guide the nation toward progress, and I pray that all people receive the benefits of this progress," the billionaire industrialist added.

Gautam Adani also shared his experience of service during the festival.

The Adani Group has initiated the 'Prasad Seva' in Puri Dham and is undertaking a comprehensive 'seva' effort to support both pilgrims and frontline officials during the Rath Yatra from June 26 to July 8.

"For the first time during this divine congregation, we focused on 'seva' (service) as a form of devotion. Over 5,000 people joined hands in service, and we witnessed how this transformed lives. Seva is not limited to religious practice -- it has a tangible impact on society as well," the Adani Group Chairman said.

"I saw the arrangements myself -- the cleanliness, discipline, and the dedication of administrative and security personnel. It is commendable how Odisha managed such a massive gathering with such grace. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to everyone involved," Gautam Adani added.

Earlier, taking to social media platform X, Gautam Adani called the "Rath Yatra -- a grand embodiment of faith, service, and unity," and noted that "being a witness to this wonderful experience ... will forever remain among the priceless memories of my life".

