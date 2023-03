Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani gets engaged

Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani got engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah on Sunday (March 12). The engagement, which was held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was a low-key ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance. Diva is the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah of C.Dinesh & Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Jeet Adani completed his studies from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He joined the Adani Group in 2019 and is currently the Vice President, Group Finance.He started his career in the Group CFO's office, looking at Strategic Finance, Capital Markets and Risk & Governance Policy, as mentioned on the Adani Group's website.