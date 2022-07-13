Geeken launches 4th showroom in Kirti Nagar (Delhi) Furniture Market

Geeken Managing Director Mr. Kedarnath Pandey, Director Geeta Pandey along with CEO Rajiv Kapoor, Gurmeet Singh, Mandeep Singh Juneja, Naveen Gupta

July 13: India’s leading furniture company Geeken Seating Collection Pvt Ltd. has launched its 4th showroom in the furniture market of Kirti Nagar. Earlier, there were two showrooms in Manesar and one in Chandigarh. Geeken has also decided to set up this showroom as an experience centre with an area of 9000 square feet. So that customers of furniture do not have trouble choosing and viewing their favourite furniture. The showroom was inaugurated by the company’s Managing Director Mr. Kedarnath Pandey, and Director Geeta Pandey.

Geeken has more than 30 years of experience in the furniture business. In the field of furniture business, Kirti Nagar is considered to be the biggest market as a hub of furniture. Geeken Company has major showrooms in Manesar and Chandigarh. But the establishment of any furniture businessman in Kirti Nagar Furniture Market is considered a big achievement. Apart from the office furniture, all the best designs of hospital and lab furniture are kept in the showroom. Company’s Managing Director Kedarnath Pandey, Director Geeta Pandey CEO Rajiv Kapoor, Head Projects Gurmeet Singh, General Manager (Sales & Marketing-B2C Segment) Mandeep Singh Juneja, Head Corporate Communication Naveen Gupta, besides many big businessmen were present at the launch of the showroom.

Shri Kedarnath Pandey said that they want to give a new feel to the customers by providing world-class quality furniture. Building on the experience of more than 30 years, we are striving to provide our clients with customized furniture designs according to their needs and preferences. In this era of fashion, along with fashion, our priority is also quality.

On this occasion, the company’s CEO Rajiv Kapoor said that we have more than 500 dealer networks in India. Due to this, the company has set a target of selling 1000 crores in the next two years. The company will also launch new models to meet the target.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor