GeM's e-learning training courses now offered in 12 official languages

According to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, GeM has expanded its interactive and multilingual Learning Management System (LMS) to include six additional official languages, making the platform accessible in a total of twelve official Indian languages.

The e-Learning Training Courses are now available in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, accommodating the diverse needs of users.

The user-friendly interface offers an enhanced experience with dedicated libraries and a progress-tracking dashboard.

The LMS features a Four-level Buyer Certification program to empower users through progressive learning and valuable certifications, read the press release.

It allows Buyers and Sellers to select their learning path by topic or certification level, maximizing efficiency.

Prashant Kumar Singh, CEO, GeM, said, "With the emphasis on utilisation of GeM for procurement by all government agencies, it was imperative that proper avenues of learning be provided to stakeholders to help them understand the policies, functionalities and navigate the portal with ease. With this ideology, the interactive & multilingual LMS has been rolled out in 12 official languages."

He stated, "The roll out of a multilingual learning tool ensures better comprehension of intricate public procurement processes, catalyzing GeM portal's adoption among State/Local Government Buyers as well as last-mile sellers across India. Since its launch four months ago, the GeM LMS has witnessed a 32-fold increase in user registration with over 4,000 users enrolled in various courses. More than 600 Buyer certificates have also been issued in this period of time."

Recognizing the importance of training and capacity building for GeM users, the platform aligns with international learning and development standards. It effectively caters to the diverse language demographics across all States and Union Territories, read the press release.

Carefully designed for Government Buyers, Sellers/Service Providers, and all GeM users, the new training courses address specific needs and skill levels, allowing participants to explore and understand the GeM ecosystem at their own pace.

GeM's LMS platform sets a new benchmark for Government learning and capability-building platforms. The interactive, multilingual courses ensure that all users, regardless of location or language proficiency, can acquire the skills needed to navigate GeM effectively, read the press release.

By providing an engaging and multilingual learning experience, GeM not only supports its users but also fosters trust and encourages wider adoption.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor