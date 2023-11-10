Genesis Pain Clinics Brings Cutting-Edge Pain Management and Regenerative Therapy to Hyderabad

Dr. Swaroop Chandra Sudanagunta , Dr. K. V. Shivanand Reddy, Dr. Gopi Krishna Reddy G, Dr. V.S.RajeshKhanna at the launch of Genesis Pain Clinics, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 10: Genesis Pain Clinics, the most advanced and state-of-the-art pain management and regenerative therapy center, is proud to announce its grand launch in the heart of Hyderabad at Banjara Hills. With a commitment to transforming lives through advanced treatments and compassionate care, Genesis Advanced Pain Clinics is set to revolutionize the way pain and discomfort are managed in the region.

Genesis Pain Clinics was inaugurated on on 14th September at Banjara Hills, Hyderabad by Shri T Harish Rao, Telangana Health & Finance Minister who applauded the doctors’ efforts in bringing advanced technology and expertise to Telangana for the benefit of the people. This launch represents a significant milestone in the healthcare landscape of Hyderabad and reflects the clinic’s dedication to providing the best care possible.

The Genesis Pain Clinics facility is equipped with the latest technologies and a team of skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals who specialize in regenerative medicine, pain management, and patient-centric care. This comprehensive approach aims to address the root causes of pain and discomfort, ensuring a holistic and individualized approach for each patient.

Genesis Pain Clinics takes pride in assembling a pioneering and comprehensive team of specialists in all branches of pain and regenerative medicine in Two Telugu States This distinguished team ensures that patients receive unparalleled expertise and personalized care, covering a wide spectrum of conditions. From advanced regenerative therapies to state-of-the-art pain management techniques, Genesis Pain Clinics’ multidisciplinary approach is poised to redefine the standards of healthcare, providing patients with the most comprehensive and effective solutions for their well-being.

Under the esteemed leadership of a team of highly qualified doctors, including:

– Dr. V.S. Rajesh Khanna, Senior Consultant Anesthesiologist & Pain Specialist

– Dr. K. V. Shivanand Reddy, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon & Pain Specialist

– Dr. Swaroop Chandra Sudanagunta, Senior Consultant Orthopaedics & Pain Specialist

– Dr. Gopi Krishna Reddy G, Senior Consultant Orthopaedics & Pain Specialist

Genesis Pain Clinics offers a wide range of treatment options, including regenerative cellular therapies, physical therapy, chiropractic care, and more. Their advanced procedures encompass Ozone Nucleolysis, Radio-Frequency procedures, Spinal Cord Stimulation, Endoscopic Discectomy, Epiduroscopy, Cryoablation, Cryoneurolysis, Vertebroplasty, Intrathecal Pump, and more.

Patients seeking relief from conditions such as headaches, neck pain, back pain, knee pain, cancer pain, and nerve pain due to various conditions, including migraine, trigeminal neuralgia, arthritis, herniated disc, and spondylosis,Tennis elbow, plantar Fascitis, Frozen shoulder, Shoulder impingement can benefit from the Genesis Pain Clinics’ cutting-edge treatments.

Dr. K. V. Shivanand Reddy, a highly accomplished Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon & Pain Specialist, is a beacon of excellence in the medical field. With an impressive academic background and numerous accolades, including gold medals, fellowships, and qualifications from prestigious institutions worldwide, Dr. Shivanand Reddy brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Genesis Pain Clinics. His dedication to pain management and regenerative therapies is exemplary, making him a trusted figure in the healthcare community.

Dr. Swaroop Chandra Sudanagunta, a Senior Consultant in Orthopaedics & Pain Specialist, is a testament to the power of continuous learning and innovation in medicine. With a broad spectrum of qualifications, including MRCS (Edinburgh) and FIPM from the British Pain Society, Dr. Sudanagunta has carved a distinguished path in the field of pain management. His commitment to providing comprehensive care to patients, coupled with his expertise, ensures that individuals suffering from orthopedic and pain-related conditions receive the highest quality of treatment and care at Genesis Pain Clinics.

Dr. V.S. Rajesh Khanna, a Senior Consultant Anesthesiologist & Pain Specialist at Genesis Pain Clinics, stands as a pillar of expertise and compassionate care. With a strong foundation in anesthesiology, coupled with his FPM qualification from Ireland, Dr. Rajesh Khanna is at the forefront of providing patients with innovative pain management solutions. His commitment to delivering the best care possible, tailored to individual needs, is evident in his approach. Patients can trust in Dr. Rajesh Khanna’s dedication to their comfort and overall well-being, making him an invaluable asset to the clinic.

Dr. Gopi Krishna Reddy G, a Senior Consultant in Orthopaedics & Pain Specialist at Genesis Pain Clinics, brings a unique blend of experience and education to the field. With qualifications such as MRCS and MCH ORTHO from the UK, Dr. Gopi Krishna Reddy offers a comprehensive understanding of orthopedic and pain-related conditions. His commitment to non-surgical and minimally invasive treatments ensures that patients experience relief without the need for surgery. Dr. Gopi Krishna Reddy’s expertise and dedication make him a trusted figure in the clinic’s mission to enhance patients’ well-being and help them live their best lives.

State-of-the-art facilities at Genesis Pain Clinics include an advanced Allergens C Arm Machine, COOLIEF Radiofrequency System, the city’s first Butterfly Ultrasound Probe for advanced procedures, Stem Cell Extractor, PRP Centrifuge, and more.

The services offered by Genesis Pain Clinics encompass Regenerative Therapies, PRP Therapy, Epidural Spinal Injections, Transforaminal Epidural, Joint Injections, Neurolytic Blocks, and a range of pain conditions, including headaches, knee pain, cervical spondylosis, trigeminal neuralgia, cancer pain, and more.

What sets Genesis Pain Clinics apart is their commitment to non-surgical and minimally invasive treatments, offering patients the benefit of no surgery, a 30-minute procedure, no hospital stay, and the ability to return to work in just one day. Genesis Pain Clinics takes pride in being the pioneer in pain management and regenerative therapy in Hyderabad, setting several firsts in the healthcare landscape. It stands as the first center boasting state-of-the-art equipment, ushering in a new era of advanced and precise medical interventions. Additionally, Genesis Pain Clinics holds the distinction of being the first center to offer cutting-edge Stem Cell Therapy, showcasing a commitment to groundbreaking treatments that harness the body’s regenerative potential. What truly sets Genesis apart is its achievement of assembling the first Comprehensive Team of Pain Specialists and Physicians, ensuring that patients receive a multidisciplinary and personalized approach to their care.

If you or a loved one is looking for regenerative therapies and pain management solutions that prioritize comfort and well-being, Genesis Pain Clinics in Hyderabad is the destination to explore.

For more information, visit the Genesis Pain Clinics website at www.genesispain.in, and take the first step toward a pain-free, rejuvenated life. Genesis Pain Clinics is here to help you live your best life.



Geneis Advanced Pain Clinic is located at 608, Plot No: 8, 8-2, 2-608, 2-608, Road No. 10, behind Ofen Bakery, Gaffar Khan Colony, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034

