GenForce 100 per cent Mono PNG NGRS & Dual Fuel Conversion Kit: Answer to DG Set Ban in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], August 28: DG sets are widely used in the industrial and commercial sectors in Delhi-NCR, especially during power outages, providing a crucial backup power source. However, these sets contribute significantly to the alarming air pollution levels in the region. The emissions from Diesal Generators sets include harmful pollutants such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and hydrocarbons, which have severe health and environmental impacts.

According to a study conducted by TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute), DG sets account for 6% of the total PM2.5 emissions and 2 per cent of the total NOx emissions in Delhi -NCR. These pollutants pose a grave risk to public health, leading to respiratory diseases, cardiovascular problems, and even premature deaths.

In response to the pressing need to address this pollution issue, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has issued Direction No. 73.

This directive mandates the conversion of Diesal Generators sets up to 800 kW capacity into a dual fuel system, utilizing a blend of 70% natural gas and 30% diesel, particularly in areas where natural gas infrastructure and supply are available. This move aims to significantly reduce the emissions from DG sets and improve the air quality in Delhi-NCR.

In this critical context, GenForce emerges as a game-changer with its Natural Gas Retro Fitment System (NGRS) and Dual Fuel system. By offering an efficient and eco-friendly solution, GenForce enables DG set users to meet the new regulations while mitigating the adverse effects of diesel generator emissions. With GenForce's technology, businesses can embrace sustainable practices, contibute to a cleaner environment, and safeguard the well-being of the population in Delhi-NCR.

GenForce has developed the NGRS and Dual Fuel system, providing a comprehensive solution for retrofitting existing DG sets to meet compliance requirements. The NGRS technology enables DG sets up to 125 kVA power category to run on 100% natural gas fuel, while the Dual Fuel system allows DG sets above 125 kVA to operate on a blend of 70% natural gas and 30% diesel. Key features and benefits of GenForce's technology include:

* Compatibility: The NGRS and Dual Fuel system are designed to be compatible with almost all diesel generator brands, ensuring a wide applicability for DG set users.

* Easy Installation: The retrofitting process is streamlined and straightforward, minimizing downtime and disruptions during implementation.

* Improved Performance: The system enhances generator performance, optimizing efficiency and power output.

* Cost-effectiveness: By reducing fuel consumption and operating costs, GenForce's technology offers long-term cost savings for DG set users.

* Environmental Benefits: The NGRS and Dual Fuel system significantly reduce emissions, promoting a cleaner and healthier environment by minimizing particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and hydrocarbon pollutants.

In a nutshell, the NGRS technology by GenForce ensures that in-use DG sets, up to the 125 kVA power category, can be converted to 100% mono Natural Gas Fuel. These diesel generators once fitted with GenForce NGRs can then run 100% on gas & can be used in Delhi (NCR) without any further compliances for unlimited hours without any restrictions even in GRAP period. For generators above than 125 kVA Genforce DFS (Dual Fuel System) can be easily installed which enables existing CPCB 1 & 2 certified diesel generators to be converted to run on 70% PNG & 30% Diesel. Once fitted with DFS these diesel generators can then be used & made to run without any hassle as per point no 3 & 4 of Direction 73 of the latest CAQM Notice.

In addition to the NGRS and Dual Fuel system, GenForce also offers Gas Generator solutions from 25 kVA to 500 kVA, which are available pan India. These generators are sturdy (City Gas Distributers) and reliable & made for Indian conditions where Gas connections vary as per local CGD & gas pressure is also erratic. These Gas gensets are in demand globally, with Substantial exports to overseas markets.

After the ban on DG sets in Delhi NCR, GenForce has offered its gas solutions (that include the NGRS system, DFS system and Gas Generators) to various entrepreneurs and industrial associations. The feedback from the customers has been overwhelmingly positive and appreciative. They have praised GenForce for its cost-effectiveness, technology-forwardness, and customer service. GenForce’s products are made with American and European collaboration, ensuring high quality and performance standards.

"Our vision at GenForce is to provide sustainable power solutions that meet the evolving needs of our custmers," stated Vinamra Jain, President, Genforce. He further added, "With our NGRS and Dual Fuel system, businesses can comply with air quality regulations without replacing their entire generator sets. We are committed to contributing to a cleaner and healthier environment through comprehensive retrofit solutions." With over 20 years of experience, GenForce has established itself as a leading provider of power solutions in India.

What sets them apart in the industry is that there NGRs & DFS systems can be installed on almost all available Diesel Generator brands like Kirloskar Green (KOEL), Cummins (Sudhir Generators & Jakson Generators), Jakpower Generators, TATA Generators, Mahindra Generators, Ashok Leyland Generators, Volvo Eicher Generators, Escorts generators, and Kohler generators. Their workshops with industrial associations have aided businesses in converting their existing diesel generators to meet the latest environmental norms, reducing expenses.

In conclusion, GenForce presents a compelling opportunity for industry professionals to invest in sustainable power solutions. With NGRS and Dual Fuel system, businesses can effortlessly comply with air quality regulations while maximizing efficiency and minimizing environmental impact. Their proven expertise, backed by over 20 years of industry experience, positions them as a reliable and trustworthy partner. By investing in GenForce, Products industry players can gain a competitive edge, reduce operational costs, and contribute to a greener future with their futuristic technology.

