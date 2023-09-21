Genius Kid Mind Sports National Championship Set to Ignite Minds on October 2nd, 2023, at R-city Mall, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: Genius Kid – is the foremost institute of Mental Math Development for children in India. Holding Multiple World Records and boasting victories in Mental Math Olympics, World Championships and numerous championships globally is thrilled to announce the inaugural Genius Kid Mind Sports National Championship 2023, scheduled for October 2nd, 2023, at the prestigious R-CITY Mall in Mumbai. This groundbreaking event promises to be a unique showcase of young talent and intellectual prowess, bringing together over 1200+ students from various states across India.

In a first-of-its- ind championship in India, young minds will compete in a series of exhilarating and mind-stimulating activities, each designed to challenge and enhance their cognitive abilities.

The championship will feature exciting events in four distinct categories:

Auditory Math: A unique contest that challenges young mathematicians to solve mathematical problems using their auditory senses, fostering both numerical and auditory acumen.

Flash Math: Participants will showcase their lightning-fast mental calculation skills in a thrilling head-to-head competition.

Logical Cube: Participants will test their problem-solving skills by taking on the iconic cubes the 3X3, 2×2, and Pyraminx.

N-Fix (Logic Puzzle): The N-fix challenge will push participants to their logical limits with an array of brain-teasing puzzles

This innovative championship is co- organized by two prominent entities, the Junior Cube Association (JCA) and SUPRKID, an esteemed provider of after-school activities.

Junior Cube Association (JCA) is a dedicated organization with a mission to foster competitive puzzle-solving among young children cross the globe. JCA specializes in conducting Online and Offline Competitions.

Suprkid, Leading After-School Program Provider, offers a wide range of meticulously crafted individual and group activities designed to both entertain and engage children. These activities span diverse categories such as Mental Agility, Health & Fitness, Performing Arts, Interpersonal Communication, and more, providing children with invaluable opportunities for holistic growth and development.

