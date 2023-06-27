Get an Amazon Gift Card Worth Rs. 500 with a Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with leading financial institutions to provide credit cards that come with a number of offers and rewards. Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCards offer a host of features and benefits, which make them a popular choice in this category.

One can apply for the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard on Bajaj Markets and get an Amazon Gift Card worth Rs. 500 upon successful issuance of the card.

This offer is valid on the following cards:

- Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Binge SuperCard

- Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Binge SuperCard FYF

- Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Platinum Choice SuperCard

- Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Platinum Choice SuperCard FYF

Make the most of credit card spends this shopping season with these Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCards offering the following features and benefits:

- Convert spends of Rs. 2,500 and above into easy EMIs

- 10x cash points on travel and hotel spends

- Fuel surcharge waiver of up to Rs. 100 every month

- Complimentary domestic lounge access

- Interest-free withdrawals up to 50 days

Applying for credit cards on the Bajaj Markets' app or website is simple. One can easily find the ideal credit card for themselves on this platform.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor