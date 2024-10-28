Get cashback offers on new car bookings with a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: As Diwali approaches, there's no better time to upgrade to a brand-new car. This festive season, Bajaj Finance makes car ownership more rewarding by offering attractive cashback offers up to Rs. 10,000* on new car bookings through the Bajaj Mall website. These cashback offers are valid till October 31, 2024. Customers can book new cars on the Bajaj Mall website using a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan and finance their dream car at competitive car loan interest rates.

Key benefits of a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan

1. Substantial loan amount: With a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan, customers can access a high-value loan of up to Rs. 10 crore, making it easier than ever to purchase their desired vehicle. This substantial loan amount empowers buyers to choose from a wide range of cars, whether it's a luxurious sedan or a spacious SUVfocusing on the best fit without budget constraints.

2. Cashback offers: Festivals not only bring joy but also exciting deals and offers. With a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan, customers can take advantage of an attractive cashback offer of up to Rs. 10,000*. This attractive offer is valid until October 31, 2024, providing a perfect opportunity for those looking to purchase a new car during the festive season.

3. Flexible repayment tenures: Bajaj Finance offers new car loans with flexible repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 96 months. Customer can choose a repayment period as per their budget and repay their loan in affordable monthly instalments. Customers can also use the online car loan calculator available on the Bajaj Finserv website to find out their EMI amount in advance. This online tool allows customers to plan their finances better.

4. Quick approval: Time is of the essence when customers are waiting for loan approval. Bajaj Finance streamlines this process by providing new car loans with a quick approval facility. This means customers can bring home their new car without any delays.

5. Simple eligibility and minimal documents: Meeting loan eligibility requirements and handling paperwork can often be cumbersome. Bajaj Finance offers new car loans with simple eligibility criteria and minimal paperwork, making the process much easier for customers.

How to avail of a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan

Securing a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan is easy. Customers can visit the Bajaj Mall website, explore the selection of new cars, and click on 'Book Now' once they find their preferred model. Once they complete the online application form, a Bajaj Finance representative will assist with the next steps.

This Diwali presents an exceptional opportunity for customers to embrace the joy of car ownership with a Bajaj Finserv New Car Loan. With attractive cashback offers, high-value loans, competitive car loan interest rates, flexible repayment options, and a streamlined approval process, Bajaj Finance makes purchasing a new car easier and more rewarding than ever.

*Terms and conditions apply

