Get Ready for the Asian Travel Expo 2024 – Asia’s Premium Travel Trade Show

New Delhi (India), June 18: The Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the inaugural ‘Asian Travel Expo,’ scheduled to take place from 29th to 31st July 2024 at the prestigious India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, Delhi NCR, India.

The ‘Asian Travel Expo’ is set to be a landmark event, showcasing an extensive array of travel destinations across diverse sectors, including pilgrimages, adventures, culture & heritage, beaches, hills, and more. With over 250 participants from more than 25 countries and 20 Indian states, the expo promises a rich and varied experience for all attendees.

Participants will include:

Travel Agents & Tour Operators

Destination Management Companies

Hotels & Resorts

National Tourist Organizations

Cruises

Airlines

Online Travel Portals

Travel Technology Companies

Abdul Musaddiq, Managing Director of the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “India, despite the present business environment, is fast emerging as one of the most interesting and productive countries for the travel trade industry, both for leisure and business travel. A combination of factors is responsible for the growth and demand of travel trends from India. We expect over 30,000 visitors over the three days, encompassing both B2B and B2C formats.”

The expo will provide an unparalleled opportunity for networking and interaction with travel-trade and corporate buyers. Attendees can look forward to engaging interactive sessions and comprehensive exchanges between thought leaders and industry stakeholders. Additionally, there will be one-on-one interactions with exhibitors from various backgrounds, including tour operators, travel agents, state tourism departments, national and international tourism boards, hotels and resorts, travel technology companies, medical tourism, adventure tourism, and spa and wellness centres.

The event will feature distinguished speakers from across the industry, who will share their insights on the current state of the industry and discuss strategies to revitalize and shape its future.

The ASIAN TRAVEL EXPO aims to be a catalyst for transforming travel and tourism into a powerful engine of economic growth, job creation, and cultural integration, establishing itself as “Asia's Premium Travel Trade Show.”

Following the resounding success of the “Indian Travel Expo 2023” in Bengaluru, Abdul Musaddiq, Managing Director of the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce, is gearing up for another milestone event. He announced that the event will be co-organized and managed by Way 2 Media Network Private Limited. The Trade Connect will serve as the Magazine Partner, with Indian Journo, Travel Trade News, Trade Fair Times, Musafir Media Hub, Travel Trade Insider, Tourism India Magazine, Traveller’s World, and Travel and Tour World joining as Media Partners. The official media partners are TV9 Digital and News Nine. The event will also be supported by various organizations, including the Asian Arab Travel Agents Association (AATAA), Travel Agents Association of Karnataka (TAAK), Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO), Karnataka State Travel Operators Association (KSTOA), Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC), Business Achievers India Foundation (BAIF), Hajj Travel Agent Federation of India (HTAFI), Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI), Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), Network of Indian MICE Agents (NIMA), and Wayanad Tourism Association (WTA).

For more information, please Visit: https://asiantravelexpo.com/

Join us at the Asian Travel Expo 2024 to explore the future of travel and tourism and take part in Asia's premier travel trade event!

