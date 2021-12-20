GetLegal India makes accessing legal information simple and effective

, a newly launched website, makes the process of understanding legal terminology and laws related to personal and business needs easy and convenient.

If you ever felt confused going through assorted and diverse material on multiple portals, then here is a website that will help you find and understand information on anything pertaining to Indian law, in the most accessible manner.

GetLegal India is the brainchild of Phillip Galyen, Jeffrey A. Rattikin, and Akmal Faizan. Phillip Galyen is an attorney who has been practicing law for over 40 years. He is the sole shareholder of , a consumer law firm with 19 offices in the States of Texas and Arkansas.

Jeffrey A. Rattikin has over three decades of experience in residential and commercial real estate and business law. He has championed the application of online technology to legal services since the advent of the internet. Akmal is the founder of Saman Technosys Pvt Ltd, a leading web development and digital marketing company and has more than 15 years of experience in the legal niche.

Talking about the idea behind GetLegal India, Faizan says, "In a developing country like India, a large number of people remain unaware of their rights as a citizen and suffer as a result of this. Even the ones who are educated find it difficult to make sense of the information available on the internet owing to their lack of familiarity with the legal system and terminology revolving around it. Through getlegalindia.com, we have tried to ensure that the process of looking for legal information is much simpler and more accessible".

The information available on GetLegal India's website is well-researched and authentic. While the website has been founded by experts in this field, the team looking after its day-to-day operations has likewise been handpicked carefully.

"We have hired a team of lawyers from different practice areas to curate content on a wide variety of legal topics in simple English that can be understood by most people. While we have some of the most credible names in the legal business in India on board, we have spoken to the general public extensively to understand the kind of difficulties they face while accessing legal information. Their feedback has played an important role in the way the website has shaped up", says Galyen.

While phase one of the website has already been launched, phase two will be up early next year. The team has elaborate plans for the expansion and growth of the website during 2022.

About the expansion plans for the website, Rattikin says, "In phase one, we have launched an article-based website that offers information pertaining to Indian law and legal issues. The initial seed capital (1 Crore) for the launch of phase one was provided by LawConnect.

Phase two, which will be launched in January next year, will have India's biggest directory listing for lawyers and law firms. Once phase two is launched, a wide variety of services like website design and development, search engine optimization, chat support, social media management, and online appointment booking shall be provided to lawyers and law firms."

GetLegal India has been formed in close partnership with Saman Technosys and LawConnect. In 2022, , which has more than a decade of experience working with lawyers and law firms, will seed 100 Crores for the launch of different phases. Saman Technosys has been closely working with LawConnect on different projects for the last ten years and is expert in the legal niche.

