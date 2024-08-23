Ghana invites India to invest in agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and infra

New Delhi [India], August 23 : Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry of Ghana, Michael Okyere Baafi, on Friday, requested India to invest in his country, underscoring India's critical role in Ghana's development.

Baafi said that his country is ready to partner with Indian businesses in sectors, like agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure development. Speaking at the ASSOCHAM Commonwealth Champions Conference in New Delhi, he said that the Commonwealth is a unique and diverse community that together represents nearly a third of the global population.

Michael Okyere Baafi said that Ghana will be committed to playing a deep role in strengthening trade ties within this community. Extending an invitation to the investors, he emphasised the need to explore the opportunities in his country.

Pointing out the trade barriers, Baafi said that he is looking for the reduction of barriers that hinder the free flow of tools and services within the Commonwealth by facilitating market assets for Ghana.

The Ghana Minister further said that he recognises the importance of capacity building and technology transfer in enhancing the competitiveness of our industries.

"We seek greater collaborations in these areas, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and information technology," he added.

Going further, Baafi requested trade partner countries to support Africa in building infrastructures.

"Investment in transport, energy, and digital infrastructure is critical to unlocking the full potential of the Commonwealth dream", he said.

The Minister also expressed the need for partnership in the areas of education and skills development. He stated that Ghana is looking forward to forging a deep collaboration in the education and allied areas through expanded scholarships to achieve programs and vocational training initiatives that will empower the youths of Ghana.

Ghana is an important trading partner of India in the African region. Bilateral trade between India and Ghana stood at USD 2.87 billion in 2022-23. India stands as a leading investor in Ghana and emerged as the third-largest investor.

These investments traverse diverse sectors, encompassing pharmaceuticals, construction, manufacturing, trade services, agriculture, tourism, and more, as per an official statement.

