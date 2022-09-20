GIBS Bangalore proudly launched the IRE, Finishing School & Marketing Lab for Batch 2022

September 20: Continuing its tradition of innovation, the Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS), Bangalore, launched three special initiatives in a grand ceremony held on August 20, 2022. While IRE and Finishing School have emerged in a new avatar, a new marketing lab in the Association of IVYY Singapore has also been unveiled. These three initiatives will revolutionize management and business education.

Some institutions have made their mark in the horde of business schools by rising above the crowd. GIBS, Bangalore, is one such business school, counted among the top B-schools in Bangalore. It has carved a niche for itself in the industry and among students. It has continuously added new dimensions to its trademark PGDM programme to make management education more practical and applicable. These three new ventures are the continuation of this series.

Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship (IRE) is a complete action-learning school. A revolutionary certificate programme on Innovation, Research, and Entrepreneurship (IRE) is being offered to PGDM students at GIBS. Every Friday, IRE School offers classes through various workshops, expert sessions, and other activities that prepare students for their entrepreneurial path. Over three trimesters, this programme is designed for 18 credits. The first and second trimesters each have six credits, with the final two credits being covered in the third trimester. The first trimester is designed for idea creation and the finalization of the idea. The entire class will be divided into groups of seven students. IRE facilitators will guide the activities so that students can learn by doing to understand the concept better. Each group will have to be able to develop a practical idea of how to proceed by the end of the trimester. The second trimester would be for idea conversion and work on a prototype, following the first trimester’s revision and polishing of the chosen concept. Putting the idea into action and making a prototype will help, and the facilitators will have a chance to see the prototype before it is used. The trimester will focus on building final prototypes where the idea will need to be converted into a working model. Evaluation will be at the IRE conference, which will take place in a five-star hotel and include several entrepreneurs promoting student startups. Each PGDM student will need to present their business plan to the jury. The IRE degree will be awarded to the student at the IRE Convocation.

Like IRE, Finishing School is the defining programme of GIBS’ innovation. GIBS Finishing School has a dedicated wing to assist PGDM and BBA students with startups, placements, and internships. GIBS believes that “opportunities are never given; they are taken.” With this philosophy in mind, a graduate actively seeks every opportunity available rather than passively waiting for it to present itself. GIBS has created a unique world-class finishing school to work with students from various backgrounds. The programme incorporates the holistic personality (i.e., physical, intellectual, emotional, and human value) aspects of being an effective manager and empowers the students to fulfil their professional outlook. Its curriculum leverages experiential learning to deliver the program’s promised results. This programme will be conducted every trimester and will be a 2-credit course. Instructors will conduct pre-curricular assessments and end-term assessments for each trimester. Students will receive continuous feedback, and the same will be recorded.

The marketing lab is where great business ideas are transformed into reality after they emerge from IRE and finish school. It is a highly intensive lab emphasizing the practical application of innovative ideas. For this, in collaboration with global business leaders, industry experts, and world-class faculty, the focus is to advance ideas that can bring about positive change in the world.

Indeed, these three ventures launched by GIBS are about to change the course and direction of the management and business education. Students trained in such programmes will emerge as industry-ready products. By becoming self-sufficient, they will be able to ensure their success. GIBS Business School truly transforms business education and, with these efforts, has made substantial strides towards creating a new line of future business leaders. Such actions are commendable and exemplary.

