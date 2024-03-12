GIBS Business School Achieves Outstanding Rankings in Times B School Survey 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 12: GIBS Business School is pleased to recognize its remarkable achievement in the Times B School Top 100 B-School Survey conducted by i3 Research Consultants. As proof of GIBS' dedication to excellence, the school was placed 35th for Best Placements in India and 18th among top B-schools in South India based on an evaluation methodology known as the i3RC-BRM model, which evaluates institutions on three key dimensions - Resources, Effort and Outcomes.

GIBS' achievement can be credited to its exceptional students, alumni, staff, and associates who all collaborate tirelessly in providing an outstanding education to its community. Ritesh Goyal expressed his thanks and noted how this award recognizes their efforts - reflecting its innovative approach, entrepreneurial spirit, and high quality education provided at GIBS Bangalore.

At GIBS Business School, innovation, research, and entrepreneurship (IRE) form an integral part of its ethos. Students enrolled at GIBS are encouraged to challenge conventional thinking, engage in meaningful research projects, and pursue entrepreneurial ventures; its curriculum carefully balances theoretical knowledge with real world experience to ensure graduates can meet the challenges of the global business landscape.

i3 Research Consultants provided assistance for this extensive ranking process by conducting two surveys from December 2023-2024: an Institutional Assessment Survey and a Feedback Assessment Survey, respectively. Methodologies included both online and telephonic surveys; over 1500 perceptual interviews took place across 16 cities during this research process which assessed over 800 MBA/PGDM institutes with 215 participating in institutional assessments as well as gathering insights from diverse respondents such as current students, aspiring students, faculty, parents, alumni, and HR professionals.

GIBS Business School's inclusion in the Times B School Top 100 B-School Survey 2024 is a testament to its dedication in supporting educational excellence, innovative thinking and creating future business leaders. Not only is this achievement evidence of its leadership position in business education but it also underscores GIBS' ongoing endeavors in innovation research entrepreneurship.

As GIBS Business School marks this significant achievement, the institution remains dedicated to upholding its standard of excellence, supporting future leaders, and moving towards even greater accomplishments. This accolade marks only the start of an exciting future ahead - and GIBS Business School looks forward to exploring new opportunities while making contributions back into global business community.

