GIBS Business School: Your Pathway to Exceptional Placements and Success

New Delhi [India], October 18: GIBS Business School stands out as a beacon of innovation and excellence, helping its students attain unprecedented career success. Through cutting-edge programs, industry-align curriculums, and its commitment to producing industry ready professionals GIBS has established itself as a top institution of management education in India - continuing its tradition of shaping its students for exceptional placements and long-term career success.

Visionary Leadership Teams Aim at Driving Excellence

At the forefront of GIBS Business School is Mr. Ritesh Goyal, the Founder and Managing Director (MD) of GIBS, an esteemed professional from IIM Bangalore with academic credentials to match. Under his guidance and vision, GIBS has grown in stature over time; Mr. Goyal emphasizes practical training so GIBS students are fully prepared for today's business world. His philosophy, "We are not a degree-driven institute; we are an outcome-based institute," reflects GIBS' focus on producing results-oriented graduates prepared for real-world success.

Mohanraj T S, Dean of Placements and Corporate Relations for GIBS, is instrumental to its remarkable placement success. Utilizing his deep insight into corporate environments across industries, his leadership ensures GIBS students secure top positions while receiving guidance to enable long-term career advancement. Mr. Mohanraj believes that "Empowering students for a dynamic future, GIBS shapes leaders in business with innovative, global insights."

An Engaged and Diverse Student Body

GIBS Business School boasts an energetic and varied student body. For its 2024 PGDM batch alone, this diversity contributed significantly to classroom discussions and peer learning sessions; giving each participant access to unique perspectives and experiences.

At GIBS, students of all backgrounds come together. Recent graduates account for 77.2 % of its cohort while 22.8 % possess prior work experience; this dynamic mix allows students to share knowledge while simultaneously developing an in-depth knowledge of business.

GIBS Offers Multiple Advantages: CPMP, LBD and CIC

One of the hallmarks of GIBS' approach is its Certificate in Personal Mastery Program (CPMP), an essential part of its experience that equips students with skills needed for success in corporate environments. When combined with Learning by Doing (LBD) and Corporate Interface and Communication (CIC) programs, this ensures graduates leave not just with theoretical knowledge but also masterful problem-solving skills as well as corporate adaptability.

The CPMP is a comprehensive practice school offering over 400 hours of hands-on learning and certification. This intensive program is designed to develop essential managerial communication, life skills, and professional aptitude through engaging workshops - so GIBS students leave fully prepared for job placements as well as equipped with all of the tools required for long-term career success.

"Corporate is Customer," as Mr. Goyal aptly puts it, aligning GIBS' teaching methodologies with the needs of the market. By focusing on market demands and corporate expectations, GIBS ensures that its graduates are the preferred candidates for top organizations. The amalgamation of CPMP, LBD, and CIC is a powerful combination that guarantees standout corporate adaptability in its PGDM students.

A Comprehensive Learning Experience: Tailored Specializations

GIBS' Postgraduate Diploma of Management program gives students access to various specializations tailored to meet their career aspirations and needs. These specializations provide in-depth knowledge and abilities in certain fields while at the same time imparting general understanding of business management principles.

The placement distribution across these specializations is as follows:

1. Finance:

* Finance + Business Analytics: 44.4%

* Finance + Digital Marketing: 11.1%

* Finance + International Business: 11.1%

* Finance + Marketing: 27%

* Finance + Operations & SCM: 6.3%

2. Human Resources:

* Human Resources + Business Analytics: 14%

* Human Resources + Digital Marketing: 12%

* Human Resources + International Business: 12%

* Human Resources + Marketing: 6%

* Human Resources + Operations & SCM: 56%

3. Marketing:

* Marketing + Business Analytics: 20.3%

* Marketing + Digital Marketing: 40.7%

* Marketing + International Business: 22%

* Marketing + Operations & SCM: 16.9%

Specialized learning helps students align their studies with their career objectives, equipping them with the necessary tools for success in their chosen fields. At GIBS, our holistic approach ensures that our specialization offerings provide both broad and deep knowledge in specific subject areas.

Outstanding Placement Performance

One of GIBS' key differentiating characteristics is its unparalleled placement record. GIBS takes great pride in having achieved 100% placements and internships for its PGDM students - a true reflection of both its programs' quality as well as graduates' preparedness for employment upon graduating.

In 2024, GIBS students found leading positions across numerous sectors thanks to the institution's robust industry connections and placement support. On average, 7.4 LPA packages were awarded out of this batch with 16.15 being the highest package; additionally, 20% of this batch earned an average package of 8.6 LPA proving that GIBS' commitment to offering top-tier opportunities for its students.

2024 has seen over 220 recruiters participating in GIBS' placement process, solidifying its status as an institution that draws top talent from diverse sectors such as IT, financial services, manufacturing and e-commerce. Furthermore, over 90 recruiters participated in offering internship opportunities to students during this year alone.

GIBS Provides Sector-Wise Placement Opportunities

GIBS Business School offers a diverse array of sector-wise placement opportunities for its students to help them secure work that aligns with their career objectives. Some key sectors where students have found employment through GIBS include:

* Automobile

* Aviation

* Banking

* Consulting

* E-commerce

* Financial Services

* FMCG/FMCD

* IT & ITES

* Logistics/SCM/Shipping

* Pharmaceutical

* Telecom

* Travel, Tourism & Hospitality

* Analytics

Top Companies Hiring from GIBS

GIBS students have enjoyed success in landing some of the world's premier companies. Thanks to GIBS' strong industry connections and focus on corporate adaptability, graduates from this institution have attracted top recruiters across various industries - some leading firms that have hired GIBS graduates include:

* Accenture

* Amazon

* Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

* Flipkart

* HDFC Bank

* Deloitte

* Wipro

* TCS (Tata Consultancy Services)

* Mercedes-Benz

* Mahindra Finance

* Peepal

* Meesho

* Coca-Cola

* ICICI Bank

* Standard Chartered

* Larsen & Toubro

* Puma

* Toyota

These esteemed organizations demonstrate the high standard of talent produced at GIBS and its commitment to producing industry-ready professionals. Boasting an impressive track record across industries and sectors, GIBS graduates can be seen being recruited by top companies for employment after graduating.

GIBS Finishing School: Shaping Future Leaders

At GIBS, one of the standout features of their experience is their Finishing School; an innovative initiative dedicated to honing student skills and equipping them for leadership roles within corporate environments. Through the Certified Personal Mentorship Program (CPMP), over 400 hours of certification training is given in personal mastery and professional capacities development. Furthermore, finishing school ensures students meet expectations set by corporate environments by grooming students so that they are not just job-ready but also leadership-ready.

GIBS' commitment to continuous personal and professional growth sets it apart from other business schools. As a Top Business School in Bangalore, GIBS places emphasis on soft skills, managerial communication, and corporate adaptability, ensuring its graduates are equipped to face the demands of today's business landscape.

Conclusion

GIBS Business School has become one of the premier institutions for management education in India, offering an exceptional blend of academic rigor, practical experience, and corporate exposure. GIBS stands out with its outstanding placement record, industry-aligned programs, and dedication to personal and professional growthproviding the path towards outstanding placements and success. Experienced teachers, corporate adaptability training, and leadership development are hallmarks of success at GIBS; graduates leave not just employable but prepared to excel and lead in their chosen professions. Whether you're just entering the workplace or a professional hoping to advance your career, GIBS has all the tools, resources, and opportunities necessary to accomplish your goals in today's challenging business world. Click to register for 2025 PGDM or BBA Admission.

